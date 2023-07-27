Tata Safari Facelift Interior Spied Undisguised – All Touchscreen, No Buttons

When compared to the current model, Tata Safari facelift interior boasts a significant leap in premiumness, quality and opulence

A radical change was imminent with Safari facelift. And a radical change we are getting. Tata Safari facelift and Harrier facelift are getting major facelift and production is expected to start in the coming weeks

In these images, we can see Tata Safari’s interiors in full glory. There is no camouflage and we can easily pinpoint all the differences as opposed to the current model. First impressions are that we like what we see. For starters, Tata has made a giant leap in an attempt to offer a much richer and premium interior.

Tata Safari facelift interior spied – Most premium in its segment?

For starters, there is leatherette cladding on the lower dash with stitching. That said, Tata should have offered the same leatherette cladding for the upper dashboard as well. Overall dashboard layout is similar to the current model, but central air vents along with HVAC controls are now new.

The off-white panel in the middle gets a glossy finish with carbon fiber effect. This panel features touch-sensitive buttons along with two toggles (likely metallic). We have covered this panel in detail in a previous post. Above it, there is a brand new infotainment screen which looks slightly larger than 10.25” unit introduced with the Red Dark Edition.

Also, it looks like it is bezel-less in design and has sharper corners. So it could be a 12” screen or larger. Instrument screen looks like it is a single-piece unit and something similar is spied with the upcoming Nexon facelift as well. It should look drastically upmarket than the current triple screen setup.

Steering wheel is new and features Tata’s latest design language. There are toggles for audio and cruise control while the center is likely to come with an illuminated Tata logo. In previous spy shots, door pad Tri-Arrow perforations were visible too.

Brand new center console

The new image shows center console of Tata Safari facelift interior. It is similar in layout to the current model. But features a new gear selector, which is smaller in size and looks a lot more sophisticated than before. There is a larger dial ahead of it that has a circular display on it as well. In the current model, this allows users to select between different ESP modes.

We hope this dial does more than that in the facelift. Probably even AWD modes. We also hope Tata has taken greater strides in rear seat entertainment and rear seat ventilation. Tata Safari facelift is likely to feature the company’s new 1.5L turbo petrol with 170 PS and 250 Nm along with a new DCT gearbox.

The 2.0L Stellantis-sourced diesel mill will remain as is. 170 PS and 350 Nm torque from this engine is regulated with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed TC. We have covered exterior design changes in detail before. Launch is likely to happen ahead of the Diwali festive season.