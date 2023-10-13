Harrier, Safari Facelift Price Reveal On 17th Oct – Deliveries By Month End

Facelift versions of Harrier and Safari pack a punch with their improved styling and new feature additions

With more customers preferring rival mid-size SUVs such as Scorpio N and XUV700, it had become imperative for Harrier and Safari to get the relevant updates. Looking at the new colour options, strong visual appeal and expanded list of features introduced with Harrier facelift and Safari facelift, it is apparent that Tata has done a commendable job. The updated versions are expected to climb higher in the list of best selling mid-size SUVs.

Harrier / Safari facelift price reveal, delivery timeline

Bookings for Harrier facelift and Safari facelift are currently open for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Prices for the updated 2023 versions will be announced on 17th October. One has to wait to see what type of pricing strategy will be used for new 2023 Harrier and Safari. While multiple new features have been introduced, it is likely that prices will still be within reach of most potential buyers. An attractive initial offer price is likely to be announced.

Unlike other popular mid-size SUVs that have long waiting period, updated Harrier and Safari will have relatively lower wait time. Deliveries are expected to commence by end of October. The delivery timeline could also start from the first week of November. Being an auspicious period, Tata will be looking to complete a sizable number of deliveries for new Harrier and Safari.

With the comprehensive updates, it is possible that new Harrier and Safari could deliver their best-ever performance. Sales in September had negative growth, likely in anticipation of the facelift versions. It will be interesting to see how new Harrier and Safari perform in the coming months. While both SUVs are now armed to the teeth, they will be successful only if they can win the perception battle. Consumers often stick to bestselling products, which is not easy to change.

Harrier / Safari facelift – what’s new

New Harrier and Safari appear capable of influencing consumer perceptions. Starting with the skin, the front fascia has received a major refresh. There are changes to the headlamps, LED DRLs, grille and bumper. There are new colour options as well. New Harrier looks absolutely stunning in Sunlit Yellow colour. And Safari exudes the luxuriant feel with the Cosmic Gold shade.

Key updates on the inside include a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, 360° surround view camera, 10-JBL speakers, 1st and 2nd row ventilated seats (Safari), front arm rest with cooled storage and customizable themes. Safety has been upgraded with 11 ADAS functions, 7-airbags and advanced ESP with 17 functionalities.

Engine option for Harrier facelift and Safari facelift is the same 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor. It generates 170 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.