Hero Xude Scooter Will Debut Tomorrow At 2023 EICMA Show

The new Hero Xude scooter has been officially teased by the brand and is set to debut at 2023 EICMA Show alongside Hero’s ADV maxi scooter

India’s largest 2W manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, is expanding its already large portfolio to carve out a premium lineup. These will be sold at Hero’s new Premia dealerships. Where scooters are concerned, Hero will sell Vida range at Premia showrooms. Upcoming Xude and Hero’s new ADV maxi scooter will grace Premia dealership soon.

Hero Xude Scooter – Xoom’s upmarket brother?

After patenting the design in India, Hero Xude has been officially teased by Hero for the first time. At their official Instagram handle, Hero MotoCorp has revealed that it will unveil its newest “Ultimate Urban Commuter” tomorrow, at 2023 EICMA show alongside Hero’s upcoming ADV-style maxi scooter.

The name Xude is in line with the newfound X-factor that Hero is shooting for. When we take into account patented design, it bears a lot of semblance to Xoom 110 scooter on sale in India. Sure, they’re not completely identical. That said, upcoming Xude is a lot more premium than Xoom 110.

We say this because Hero’s recent teaser reveals a much sharper design attributes, in keeping with Xoom’s overall silhouette. At the front, there is a new apron along with new LED turn indicators, wider and sleeker LED headlights, and slightly distinct LED DRL signature. Panels beside front apron are sportier too.

Side body panels have sharper character lines and creases that give it a more upmarket look. We hope it packs a better and more informative instrument cluster with Bluetooth, turn-by-turn navigation, music controls and more, to go along with “Ultimate Urban Commuter” tag. Maybe the same TFT unit as Karizma’s?

Is it 125cc or the same 110cc as Xoom?

The patent design shows presence of larger wheels than that of Xoom’s. For context, Xoom gets 12-inch wheels. So, 14-inch wheels are likely with Hero Xude scooter. Not just size, design of Xude’s wheels is far more upmarket too. This is still a step-through scooter and comes with a flat floorboard for practicality.

As per powertrains, Hero Xude scooter is rumoured to get the larger 125cc engine from Destini and Maestro range. That said, we would suggest taking this with a pinch of salt. Because the engine casing and exhaust canister on upcoming Hero Xude scooter are looking identical to Hero’s 110 cc Xoom.

This 110.9 cc single-cylinder engine will develop around 8 bhp of peak power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a CVT. No fancy equipment like liquid cooling, something that Hero’s upcoming ADV maxi scooter will get. In contrast, Hero’s 125cc engine has 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm.

We would reckon Hero is targeting global markets with Xude scooter, where a premium 110cc scooter is currently in demand. We hope there is a 125cc version of this scooter in the future for India, because the looks are far more promising to rival the likes of TVS Ntorq 125.