Hero Xoom 160 Trademarked In India – Debut Tomorrow, SUV Of 2W

As opposed to current scooter lineup, Hero Xoom 160 is a stepping stone in Hero’s premium product history and will be unveiled tomorrow

Hero is going all-in with its premium range of 2W products, to be specifically sold in Premia dealerships. We saw the launch of Karizma XMR, 2023 Xpulse 200 4V Pro and now, the company is unveiling two new products at 2023 EICMA Show. A premium scooter tomorrow, and an ADV-style Hero Xoom 160 maxi scooter tomorrow. In a recent post, we covered Xude scooter, also to be unveiled alongside Xoom 160.

Hero Xoom 160 Scooter Details Teased

Recently Hero teased its ADV-styled maxi scooter for the first time after patent designs leaked. Interestingly, Hero deleted its first teaser in favour of a new one that reveals some finer details of this upcoming scooter. For starters, the scooter wears XOOM and 160 badgings. So, that will be the name of Hero’s first non-step-through scooter, as confirmed by trademark filed.

Trademark was filed just a week ago. So, launch timeline is further down the road, rather than in the immediate vicinity. For the first time, Hero is taking significant strides with its premium products portfolio. In scooters, Hero Xoom 160 will be the brand’s flagship. As seen in recent teaser, it has quite some kit too.

Speaking of kit, Hero has teased quite a lot. For starters, the 160 number in Hero Xoom 160 is likely to denote its engine displacement number. So, the same engine as Xtreme 160R is likely. That said, Hero is providing some kind of active cooling for this engine with a radiator setup. This radiator is of different shape than Xtreme 160R’s owing to different packaging.

This squarish radiator can very well be a part of an oil cooling setup. Other than that, there are larger 14-inch wheels (not confirmed) wrapped with block-pattern dual-sport tyres, long travel suspension, non-step-through floorboard with fuel tank in the spine, a tall windscreen, and more.

SUV of 2W vehicles?

The modern TFT screen from Karizma XMR for instrumentation, twin-pod LED headlights, relaxed ergos for riders, a wide and accommodating seat, a luggage rack with an optional top box, keyless go and commanding road presence may be some of its key highlights. Hero calls Xoom 160 as “Champion of off-beat rides”.

If there is a 2W company in India that knows a good deal about off-roading and rough-roading, rallying, trail riding, then it has to be Hero MotoCorp. With years of off-roading expertise, Hero is likely to tune the suspension of Xoom 160 perfectly.

Even though Hero has just teased this scooter, we can see some components and the overall fit and finish of this scooter, which might very well be the best from Hero MotoCorp till date. One doesn’t have to be a genius to realise that Hero is aiming for Yamaha Aerox 155. Probably even Honda’s ADV 160 in global markets.

In India, Yamaha Aerox 155 enjoyed quite a niche for quite some time. Hero has arrived to crash the party. Currently, Yamaha Aerox 155 commands quite a premium at Rs. 1.47 lakh (ex-sh). Hero Xoom 160 might cost around Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-sh).