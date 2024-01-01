Hero Classic 350 Rival Launch, Media Drive Dates Revealed – Hurikan 440 Name Final?

Given the VFM identity that Hero MotoCorp has, we can expect the new Hero Classic 350 rival to be priced around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-sh)

Royal Enfield seems to have hit the ball out of the park with Classic 350. The motorcycle has proved to be a phenomenon among Indian buyers. In November 2023, RE sold 30K+ Classic 350 in India. That’s a sizeable chunk. A chunk that India’s biggest 2W manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, is eyeing with a new 440cc bike.

Hero Classic 350 Rival Launch Soon?

Joining the long line of Classic 350 rivals is Hero MotoCorp. The line consists of Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles, Honda CB350 lineup, Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400. Hero’s new Classic 350 rival will share the same 440cc platform that was co-developed with Harley-Davidson and seen on X440.

There may be a small difference in engine tuning to place Harley-Davidson X440 as the more premium and performant machine than Hero’s offering. This should allow Hero MotoCorp to undercut X440 and most of its rivals by a large margin. Hero’s production capacity is among the largest in the world and with that, the company might establish an aggressive price point.

Considering X440 is already a retro-style motorcycle, we expect Hero to position its motorcycle slightly differently. We’re talking about slightly toned-down design attributes and fancy finishes for sheet metal. Probably cut down on a few features too. The name Hurikan 440 was recently trademarked by Hero MotoCorp and has a good chance of ending up on its Classic 350 rival.

Hurikan 440 Name Final?

In yesterday’s post, we covered upcoming Hero MotoCorp motorcycle based on Harley-Davidson X440 and how it can be a Classic 350 rival. In the post, we mentioned launch date as January 22nd. The recent media invites sent by the company suggest media drive events to be held between 15th and 16th February.

Considering Karizma XMR 210 costs Rs. 1.8 lakh (ex-sh), we can speculate Hero Hurikan 440 (name not confirmed) to be priced at around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-sh). In comparison, Harley-Davidson X440 costs Rs. 2,39,500 (ex-sh) for base Denim variant and goes till Rs. 2,79,500 for S variant with alloy wheels and connectivity suite.

Performance metrics of Hero Hurikan 440 might be slightly lower than that of Harley-Davidson X440. For context, X440 has 27 bhp of peak power and 38 Nm of peak torque. Hurikan 440 will continue to get a 6-speed transmission with different gearing than X440. Hero’s biggest motorcycle will feature dual-channel ABS.

Other areas for (potential) cost-cutting for Hero Hurikan 440 are less sophisticated front suspension setup as opposed to X440’s 43mm KYB USD telescopic front forks. Wheels on Hurikan 440 might not feature any dual-tone effect and wear skinnier rubber too when compared to X440. Hero is expected to play VFM card and establish an attractive price point with its flagship product.