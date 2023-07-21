Bajaj Triumph Tiger 400 Render Imagined As A Rival To KTM 390 ADV

While based on the same platform as Speed 400 / Scrambler 400X, Triumph Tiger 400 borrows its design from the larger-capacity Tiger ADV bikes

Triumph’s experiment with single-cylinder Speed 400 / Scrambler 400X has proved to be hugely successful. More than 10K bookings were received in just 10 days. The scrambler version will be available from October 2023.

With market response exceeding expectations, it won’t be surprising to see new models being launched based on the 400cc platform. An ADV version seems relevant, as this segment has been registering strong growth in recent times. To get a feel of the ADV version, automotive artist Susobhan Maity has come up with a digital render of Tiger 400.

Triumph Tiger 400 render

While Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X have already charmed enthusiasts with their classic design, Triumph Tiger 400 seems to have a more magnetic persona. With its ADV bearings, the bike also seems more powerful. A number of features have been borrowed from larger capacity ADV bikes such as Tiger 900 Rally. It includes the sharp LED headlamp, large visor, signature front beak, hand guards and sculpted fuel tank.

Triumph Tiger 400 has a split-seat design with a heavily scooped rider section. This lowers centre of gravity, allowing improved control and handling across on-road and off-road tracks. Some features have been lifted directly from Scrambler 400X. It includes the twin-barrel exhaust tips and spoke-styled alloy wheels. Just like the 400cc modern classics, Triumph Tiger 400 has USD forks at front in golden finish. It gets dual-purpose tyres, similar to the scrambler version.

Another key highlight is the grayscale colour theme used for the render. It helps highlight the sharp design and finer details of the bike. However, it isn’t that hard to imagine that this render can easily support more exciting shades. Graphics are intelligently placed to enhance the bike’s visual appeal.

Triumph Tiger 400 performance

Much of the hardware for Tiger 400 is the same as that of Speed 400 / Scrambler 400X. Powering the bike is a 398.15 cc, liquid cooled, single-cylinder engine. It generates 40 PS of max power and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Triumph Tiger 400 utilizes a tubular steel frame with a bolt-on rear subframe. The 43mm USD forks at front offer 150 mm of wheel travel. At rear, the bike has a gas monoshock RSU with external reservoir and preload adjustment. Wheel travel is 150 mm. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm and 230 mm disc brakes at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

While Triumph Tiger 400 render looks promising, it is not certain if it will become a reality one day. Assuming it does, Triumph Tiger 400 will rival the likes of KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310GS. Meanwhile, workshops can certainly take this render as an inspiration and come up with a customized version of Triumph Tiger 400.

