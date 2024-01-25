Hero Xoom 160 ADV Scooter Showcased In India – Detailed Walkaround

When launched, Hero Xoom 160 ADV scooter will be India’s first indigenous big-capacity scooter and it brings adventurous styling too

Being world’s largest 2W market, the emphasis on scooters is just as important as motorcycles. Hero MotoCorp being India’s largest and highest-selling 2W manufacturer, is diversifying its scooter portfolio. We’re not talking about any boring commuter scooter. Instead, we’re talking about Hero Xoom 160 ADV scooter which is the company’s upcoming flagship scooter.

Hero Xoom 160 ADV Scooter Showcased

Where sales numbers are concerned, Hero isn’t the big name in scooter market. The next scooter launch from Hero MotoCorp isn’t gonna ramp up scooter sales numbers in any way as it targets a niche. Instead, Hero Xoom 160 ADV scooter is to show the world that it can manufacture high-quality premium products, just like it has aced budget commuter segment.

With Xoom 160, Hero will be launching India’s first indigenous high-capacity sporty scooter with ADV design language. Export potential with Xoom 160 is very huge too. Xoom 160 will be sold via Hero’s Premia dealerships. Xoom 160 surely is Hero’s halo scooter and will stay that way for a very long time. Hero debuted Xoom 160 at 2023 EICMA Show in Milan and it is being showcased in India for the first time alongside new Mavrick 440 and launch of Xtreme 125R.

In the video below, we can see Bunny Punia doing a thorough walkaround of Xoom 160. Design screams sporty and follows similar sharp and edgy DNA as Xoom 125. The fascia gets twin headlight setup that wouldn’t look out of place on a fully-faired motorcycle. There’s a small beak to accentuate its ADV lineage.

Features and specifications

There’s a tall windshield and Hero has showcased an even taller windscreen at EICMA. Maybe it will be offered as an accessory. This is a non-step-through scooter and hence there is a spine on the floorboard. This is where Hero has placed Xoom 160’s fuel tank. Placing fuel tank here unlocks more space under the large single-piece seat.

Bunny Punia mentions space seems to be enough to accommodate a full-face helmet and then more. Headlights are LEDs along with tail lights, while turn indicators are halogen. Hero Xoom 160 gets 120/70-14 block pattern tyres, wrapped on 14-inch alloy wheels. There is a fully-digital instrument cluster similar to one on Xpulse 200 and is highly likely to feature connectivity features including navigation.

Suspension is taken care of by front RSU telescopic forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Both wheels get disc brakes and single-channel ABS is a probability. Keyless entry and i3S stop/start feature are notable attributes as well. The main talking point of Xoom 160 has to be its 14 bhp liquid-cooled 160cc engine which is a first for any indigenous scooter in India.

Launch could happen in the coming months and it will directly take on a similarly specced Yamaha Aerox 155 sporty scooter. Aerox starts from Rs. 1.47 lakh. If Hero MotoCorp priced Xoom 160 at around Rs. 1.2 lakh, they can pull more buyers towards their flagship scooters.