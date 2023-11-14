Hero Xoom 125R And Xoom 160 – TVC Reveals Real-World Capabilities

With new-gen products like Xoom125R and Xoom 160, Hero MotoCorp can grab a larger share in scooter segment

While it dominates the entry-level motorcycle segment, Hero MotoCorp hasn’t been able to achieve similar results in scooter segment. But the company continues to be on the offensive by launching new products and features at regular intervals. As part of that plan, Hero will soon launch the Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 scooters.

Hero Xoom 125R, Xoom 160 detailed in TVC

Hero Xoom 125R will primarily take on TVS Ntorq. The scooter has a distinctive profile and not a copy of Xoom 110cc. It is probably being positioned as the sportiest scooter in 125cc segment. To make it work, an entirely new design format has been used. Some of the key features include a majestic, multi-layered front fascia, full-width headlamp, eye-catchy handlebar cowl, wide shoulders, muscular side panels and sporty upswept exhaust.

With 14-inch wheels, the scooter has a tall profile and can easily tackle rough road conditions. Its aerodynamic design will allow riders to breeze through urban streets. Seats are wide and comfy and there’s ample space in the floorboard area. For folks looking to add some style to their daily commutes, Hero Xoom 125R seems to be an appropriate option.

Talking about Xoom 160, it will be Hero’s new flagship when launched. The maxi scooter is designed as a versatile machine that’s good for urban streets as well as some mild off-road explorations beyond city limits. Some of the key highlights include a signature front beak, dual headlamp setup, large windscreen, sharp body panelling and upswept exhaust. There’s a dedicated rear rack for a top box. With its aggressive design, Hero has chosen to call it a ‘SUV of 2-wheelers’. Xoom 160 will primarily rival the likes of Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia SXR 160.

Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 specs, performance

Hero Xoom 125R will be using a slightly detuned version of the 125cc engine in use with Maestro Edge 125 and Destini 125. Onboard the Xoom 125R, the air cooled, single-cylinder engine churns out 9.37 bhp of max power and 10.14 Nm of peak torque. Xoom 160 has a 156cc liquid cooled engine. It is different from the engine currently in use with Hero Xtreme 160R 4V. Power and torque numbers of the new engine are yet to be revealed. The scooter will have i3S and ABS.

Both Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 will have digital instrumentation. A range of connectivity features will be available via Hero Connect App. It will include geofencing, live tracking, remote immobilization, battery removal alert, location sharing, accident and topple alert, speed alert and SOS alert (panic button). Other possibilities include vehicle diagnostics, roadside assistance, booking a service and trip analysis.

In addition to the domestic market, Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 will also be introduced across overseas locations. Hero has stepped up focus on exports, which is expected to get a boost with truly global products like Xoom 125R and Xoom 160. Launch in India is expected in the first or second quarter of CY2024.