Yamaha R3 And MT-03 Launch In Dec – Dealers Shortlist Initiated

Yamaha R3 and MT-03 are set to launch in India by the end of this year with models arriving dealers by mid-December 2023

In April 2023, Yamaha showcased a few multi-cylinder motorcycles to various dealers across India. The showcase included fully-faired bikes R3 and R7 along with naked MT-03, MT-07 and MT-09. As confirmed by CEO, first ones to be launched in India are R3 and MT-03, followed by others in the future. Blue Square dealers are on the verge of being prepped for the launch to provide a seamless experience for buyers.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03 inching towards India launch

Yamaha enthusiasts will surely be delighted to try out the big bikes. As of now, Yamaha’s India portfolio has a 150cc product as its flagship. That will change soon as our dealer sources have confirmed Yamaha’s internal notification, revealing crucial info regarding the motorcycle’s launch and a few behind-the-scenes processes.

For starters, Yamaha will sell R3 and MT-03 only through its 200 Blue Square premium dealerships across the nation. These Blue Square dealerships offer customers much more than just a buying experience by being a one-stop solution to dive into Yamaha’s Call Of The Blue’ campaign and providing access to Yamaha’s Blue Streaks rider community.

As seen in the circulatory passed by Yamaha Motor India, the company intends to provide a certain experience to their premium customers. In that light, we can see all the rigorous requirements Yamaha poses to their Blue Square dealers in order to get eligibility for R3 and MT-03 sales and aftersales. The sophistication of this new 321cc platform is evident as Yamaha is mandating dealers for more experienced and better-qualified manpower.

If a Blue Square dealer meets all the minimal setup requirements, their name will be finalised for R3 and MT-03 model supplies. Yamaha will finalise the dealer list for R3 and MT-03 sales by 30th November 2023. Interested dealers can get eligibility on a later date too by meeting eligibility requirements. Hence the dealer list will be updated on 15th of every month. Supply of models to dealerships will commence by mid December 2023.

Specs and features

Starting with R3 and MT-03 seems like a good move, as this segment can generate the best possible sales numbers. Bigger capacity R7, MT-07 and MT-09 may also emerge as popular options when launched in the future. As of now, the best-selling 500cc+ segment motorcycle is Royal Enfield’s 650 platform with 90% market share in October 2023.

Yamaha’s decision to bring its multi-cylinder bikes to India is a long pending demand from enthusiasts. Powering Yamaha R3 and MT-03 is a 321cc, twin-cylinder engine that churns out 42 PS of max power. Torque output is 29.5 Nm for R3 and 29.6 Nm with MT-03. The bikes are equipped with a comprehensive range of advanced features. Some key highlights include full-LED lighting, USD forks, full LCD meter and dual-channel ABS.

Seat height is 780 mm, which should ensure optimal balance and handling. Ground clearance of 160 mm seems adequate for a variety of our famed roads. The bikes have 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 140/70 rear and 110/70 front tyres. Going by Yamaha’s pricing history, R3 and MT-03 may command a premium in pricing.

Back when on sale, R3 rivalled KTM RC 390, Benelli 302R and Kawasaki Ninja 300. Now, it has to lock horns with Aprilia RS 457, updated KTM RC 390 with 399cc engine and Kawasaki Ninja 400. While MT-03 has a unique proposition of being the only multi-cylinder 300cc-400cc naked bike. But rivalry with updated KTM’s 390 Duke is evident.