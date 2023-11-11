Aprilia RS 457 Pricing Announced For USA, Canada – Details Here!

With its sporty styling and racy performance, new Aprilia RS 457 comes across as a perfect machine for enthusiasts

Aprilia has added a new member to its racing squad in the form of RS 457. The bike has a brawny profile and comes in sporty colour options. It has Aprilia’s racing DNA, a great starting point for enthusiasts and the new generation of bikers. Aprilia has announced pricing for markets like USA and Canada. Let’s take a look.

Aprilia RS 457 pricing revealed – Attractive proposition?

There is no denying that Aprilia RS 457 is an achingly pretty motorcycle. So much so, that even hard-core loyalists of rival brands will appreciate the absolute beauty of the bike’s appearance. Aprilia RS 457 can be a serious threat to the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 400, KTM RC 390 and upcoming Yamaha R3.

The pricing that Aprilia has announced, is rather reasonable. In USA, Opalescent Light and Prismatic Dark colours cost USD 6,799 (approx Rs. 5.65 lakh) and Racing Stripes colourway costs USD 6,899 (approx Rs. 5.75 lakh). Canadians, however, have to pay CAD 7,799 (approx Rs. 4.7 lakh) and CAD 7,999 (approx Rs. 4.84 lakh) for the same colours.

Considering Aprilia RS 457 is manufactured here in India at Piaggio’s facility at Baramati, Indian pricing should be much lower than these. Some of the key highlights include full LED front headlight, integrated turn signals, sweptback windscreen, sculpted fuel tank, layered fairing, underbelly exhaust and step-up seat. The bike has versatile ergonomics, which can be adapted for both racing environments and everyday needs.

Within 300cc to 500cc motorcycles, the choices are quite diverse. It’s products like Aprilia RS 457 that draw enthusiasts to sports bike segment. RS range has always been Aprilia’s strength. For example, the larger sibling RS 660 is the bestselling sports bike in Europe. New RS 457 has potential to achieve something similar, as it will be accessible to a broader segment of users. In Europe, the bike meets the requirements for A2 license.

Attractive design – Key to buyer’s heart?

While the bike is all muscle, it still manages to look quite affable. The designers have ensured that RS 457 does not have any unnecessary attitude or aggression. This one is not to intimidate. But to draw one closer and take it for a spin. The smooth curves, aerodynamic fairing and compact proportions have helped achieve a well-rounded profile for the bike.

Powering Aprilia RS 457 is a modern, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine. It is equipped with a dual overhead camshaft setup and has four valves per cylinder. The engine can generate 48 hp of max power. Performance will be even better than the numbers indicate, as the bike has a lightweight profile. Dry weight is 159 kg, which ensures a higher power-to-weight ratio. This will be difficult to beat by rival offerings.

To support the powerful engine, the bike gets a rigorous chassis built from aluminium. It’s the same set of materials that Aprilia has been using for its race-winning bikes. Just like the RS 660, the new RS 457 utilizes the engine block as a stressed element. Other key highlights of Aprilia Rs 457 include 17-inch sports rims with 110/70 and 150/60 tyres at front and rear, respectively. Suspension system comprises 41mm forks at front and a mono-shock unit at rear.

Braking duties are performed by single 320 mm and 220 mm discs at front and rear. Dual-channel ABS is standard. The bike has ride-by-wire tech and comes with riding modes. A quickshifter is also available as an option for those who need it.