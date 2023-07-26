Hero Xtreme 200S 2V Discontinued From Portfolio – Now 4V Only

Ahead of the launch of new gen Karizma next month, Hero MotoCorp has discontinued the 2V version of Xtreme 200S

Hero MotoCorp is one of the largest 2W manufacturers in the world. Most of their sales are thanks to budget commuters like Splendor range. That said, Hero is now increasing focus on larger cc motorcycles.

In recent times, they have launched 2023 Xpulse 200 4V and Xpulse 200 4V Pro, Xpulse 200T 4V, Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 200S 4V. They have also launched X440 in association with Harley Davidson. Next they plan to launch new gen Karizma.

Hero Xtreme 200S 2V discontinued

Earlier this month, Hero launched Xtreme 200S 4V with a new and more powerful engine setup along with improved braking setup. Adding sporty credentials were 6% more power and 5% more torque as opposed to the 2V model. The 4V head ensured a higher number of lighter and smaller valves that increased reliability as well. Better valve control ensures increased fuel efficiency too.

Xtreme 200S 4V launched at Rs. 1.41 lakh (ex-sh) price tag. Surprisingly, Hero kept the old 2V model on sale until now. It has now been removed from the official website. It is likely that Hero kept the 2V model on sale till now to clear existing stock.

We saw a similar strategy when Hero launched Xpulse 200 4V. Now, Hero has taken Xtreme 200S 2V from the website and Xtreme 200S 4V is now the only fully-faired offering from the brand. It features an appealing fairing and looks sporty, especially with new colours on offer.

Xtreme 200S 4V model on sale

Features include an LED headlight, LED tail light, a fully digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone connectivity, call alerts, notification alerts, turn-by-turn navigation and others. Componentry include RSU telescopic front forks, mono-shock rear suspension, 100/80-17 front tyre and 130/70-17 rear tyre.

Fuel tank capacity is 12.8L, which should offer a decent tank range from the new and improved engine. Speaking of, this 199.6cc 4V engine now makes 19.1 PS of power and 17.35 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Panther Black Metallic, Mat Axis Grey Metallic and Moon Yellow are colour options. Hero MotoCorp is prepping to launch new Karizma XMR 210 on 29th Aug 2023. It will sit above Xtreme 200S 4V.