Hero Xude Design Patent Leaks – Xoom’s 125cc Sibling Likely

With Xoom emerging as the bestselling Hero scooter, it makes sense to introduce its 125cc version

Hero’s experimentations with letter ‘X’ in its naming convention seems to be delivering desired results. Some examples include XTEC, Xpulse and recently launched Karizma XMR and Harley-Davidson X440. In scooter segment, Xoom has emerged as a popular choice in 110cc segment. By end of this year or early 2024, Hero could introduce a new 125cc scooter named Xude.

Hero Xude design patent images leaked

Xude appears to follow a design language similar to that of Xoom. It is evident in the shape of the headlamps, front apron and side panels. Xude has an aerodynamic, sporty design, which is similar to that of Xoom. Of course, there are unique elements that give Xude its own individual styling. Some of the differentiating aspects include a sharper front apron, wide and thicker seat, split grab rails and larger rear wheel. Front suspension setup seems to be different in comparison to that of Xoom.

While it has a sporty profile, Xude can also double up as a practical, everyday scooter. It is expected to have storage space at front and under the seat. The floorboard area is flat, just like Xoom. It can be used to carry a wide variety of stuff. Differentiation for Xude will also come from a new range of colour options. The smaller sibling Xoom has some exciting shades. It has played a key role in making the scooter popular.

Xude could borrow a large number of features from its smaller sibling. Some of the key highlights would be projector LED headlamp, H-position lamp, corner bending lights and signature H-shaped LED tail lamp. Tech integrations will include Bluetooth connectivity, real-time mileage indictor, low fuel indicator, SMS alert and caller ID. Utilities will include large under seat storage and USB mobile charging.

Apart from these, Xude is likely to get some additional features as well. These will work to create a clear differentiation with the smaller capacity Xoom. For example, Xude could be equipped with Hero’s XTEC system. It could also get a new digital instrument cluster and more features on the smartphone connectivity suite.

Hero Xude performance

Hero MotoCorp’s 125cc portfolio currently includes Destini and Maestro Edge. The 125cc engine will be the same for upcoming Xude. The air-cooled, 4-stroke unit churns out 9 bhp of max power and 10.4 Nm of peak torque. Other hardware such as suspension and braking apparatus could also be borrowed from Hero’s 125cc scooters.

Hero Xude will compete with the likes of TVS Ntorq, Suzuki Burgman, Yamaha RayZR 125 and Honda Grazia. If offered at an affordable price point, Xude should be able to emerge as an attractive option in 125cc scooter segment. It remains to be seen if it can replicate the success of its smaller sibling Xoom.