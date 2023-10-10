Hero Hurikan 440 Trademarked – Harley X440 Based Naked Streetfighter?

While it will share the mechanicals with Harley-Davison X440, Hero Hurikan 440 will have entirely unique design aesthetics

Hero MotoCorp’s multifaceted partnership with Harley-Davidson includes development and sharing of new platforms. It’s something similar to the collaboration between TVS and BMW. After Harley’s X440, it appears that Hero is looking to introduce its own version based on the same platform.

Hero Hurikan 440 name registered

As per current records, the ‘Hurikan 440’ Word Mark is currently displayed as “Accepted & Advertised”. It indicates that the trademark name is closer to getting approved. Hopefully, Hurikan 440 will not get into potential legal tangles, as seen with X440 being opposed by Ultraviolette Automotive.

Hurikan seems a good name choice for Hero’s new flagship bike. There’s some level of familiarity with Lamborghini Huracán. But that’s unlikely to have any impact on the bike’s future prospects. Huracán is the Spanish equivalent of a hurricane, which could be true for Hurikan as well. As Hurikan seems a globally relevant name, Hero may pursue export opportunities with this bike.

The company already has a strong presence in exports of commuter bikes and scooters. While Harley X440 is a neo-retro interpretation of a roadster, upcoming Hero Hurikan 440 is expected to be a naked streetfighter bike. This segment has the widest acceptability in premium range. With affordable pricing, Hero should be able to generate decent sales numbers with Hurikan.

The bike will compete with the likes of Bajaj Dominar 400, KTM 390 Duke, BMW G310R and recently launched TVS Apache RTR 310. Similar to the response generated by Karizma XMR, Hero’s new flagship could be a major draw for enthusiasts. While a test mule is yet to be spotted, expect the bike to have a dominating street presence.

Some of the key highlights will include an aggressive front fascia, LED headlamp with DRLs, sculpted fuel tank, fully digital instrument console, sinewy body profile with exposed frame sections, step-up split seat design and short tail section. Some exciting colour options and sporty graphics and decals will be on offer.

Hero Hurikan 440 performance

Hardware specs will be largely the same as Harley-Davidson X440. However, the engine could be tweaked in line with the needs of a naked streetfighter. For reference, Harley-Davidson X440 has a 440cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled, long-stroke engine. It generates 27 bhp of max power and 38 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. In addition to having a different state of tune for the engine, Hurikan 440 is also expected to have a sportier exhaust note.

Hero Hurikan 440 will have USD forks at front and a mono-shock unit at rear. Both front and rear suspension might have adjustability options. Braking duties could be done by 320 mm front and 240 mm rear disk brakes. Dual-channel ABS will be standard. Users can also expect a range of advanced tech and connectivity features. Hurikan 440 is expected to be launched in 2024.