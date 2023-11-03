Hero ADV Maxi Scooter To Be Unveiled At 2023 EICMA Alongside Vida V1

There is a small probability of Hero ADV maxi scooter getting Xtreme 160R 4V’s 163.2cc oil-cooled engine, detuned to make 15 bhp and 14 Nm

India’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, seems to be eyeing India’s premium scooter market. Hero is taking decent strides in that regard by working on two new premium scooters that have been patented and one spotted testing. However, there’s more to the story as Hero is teasing three scooters to be unveiled at 2023 EICMA show.

Hero Unveiling Three Scooters At 2023 EICMA

The prospect of a new ADV maxi scooter from Hero MotoCorp is enticing. The other two scooters flanking this new vehicle in Hero’s latest teaser are Vida V1 with a single seat and twin seat layouts. This is a clear indication that Hero is taking Vida V1 Pro global, eyeing multiple markets.

As of now, Hero Vida V1 Pro electric scooter is offered with a twin removable battery setup boasting a multitude of features and creature comforts. In total Vida V1 Pro packs a 3.94 kWh battery (combined) promising 110 km of real-world range and a top speed of 80 km/h.

Customisable DIY seating, a 7-inch TFT display, LED projector headlights, and DC fast charging are some of its highlight features. Creature comforts include keyless start and go, cruise control, 2-way intelligent throttle, multiple ride modes with a custom setting and others.

Hero ADV maxi scooter – The star of the show

Apart from the two Vida V1 Pro scooters in the teaser above, Hero is also showcasing an ADV style maxi scooter. The company has already patented this design in India. Looking at it from the front alongside Vida scooters, it looks massive and makes its presence known.

There is a tall windscreen too, that adds to visual drama of this machine and offers some level of wind protection. Going by recent windscreens by Hero, this one is likely to be adjustable too, by a small margin. We can see a dual headlight setup that wouldn’t look out of place on a big bike.

Design patents reveal a tiny beak-like element too, amplifying its ADV roots more. Wheels look like they are 14 inches in size, contributing to the overall stance. Front suspension is in the form of RSU telescopic forks and seems to be long-travel ones. Rear gets a twin shock absorber setup. The swingarm-mounted engine looks unlike any other Hero scooter.

Yamaha Aerox 155 Rival

This leads to speculations suggesting Hero ADV maxi scooter may get Xtreme 160R 4V’s single-cylinder unit displacing 163.2cc and boasts a 4V head and active oil cooling. Performance figures of around 15 bhp and 14 Nm are sufficient, a slight detune from Xtreme 160R 4V’s setup. This way, Hero can take on Yamaha Aerox 155, enjoying quite a niche.

When launched, it will be Hero’s first non-step-through scooter in modern times. There will be a center spine that could house scooter’s fuel tank, liberating quite a lot of space in under-seat storage. If priced around Rs. 1.2 lakh (ex-sh), it will undercut Yamaha Aerox 155 by up to Rs. 27,000 and will be sold at Hero’s new Premia dealerships.