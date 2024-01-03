Himalayan 450, Speed 400 Introductory Offers End – New Prices Jan 2024

Growing competition in sub-500cc motorcycle segment has prompted OEMs to follow an affordable pricing strategy that benefits end users

While Royal Enfield continues to dominate the sub-500cc motorcycle segment, it is being challenged by leading brands such as Triumph and Harley-Davidson. Hero MotoCorp is also expected to enter this space soon. Some of the recent launches in this segment include Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and Triumph Speed 400. Prices of both these bikes have been increased, with effect from 1st January.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 prices hiked by up to Rs 16,000

Royal Enfield had launched the new Himalayan 450 in November at the 2023 Motoverse event in Goa. The base variant, Kaza Brown, was launched at a starting price of Rs 2.69 lakh. The Slate Himalayan Salt and the Slate Poppy Blue were priced at Rs 2.74 lakh. The Kamet White was priced at Rs 2.79 lakh, whereas the top-spec Hanle Black model was launched at Rs 2.84 lakh.

At the time of launch, Royal Enfield had stated that the introductory prices will be valid till December 2023. With the new year, prices of Himalayan 450 have been increased. The biggest price hike is Rs 16k for the base-spec Kaza Brown colour option. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 2.85 lakh. The Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Poppy Blue have become costlier by Rs 15k. They are priced at Rs 2.89 lakh.

Prices of Kamet White and Hanle Black have been increased by Rs 14,000. These are now available at a starting price of Rs 2.93 lakh and Rs 2.98 lakh, respectively. With the increased prices, Himalayan 450 has become costlier than KTM 390 Adventure X by around Rs 4,000. But it is still cheaper than the 390 Adventure that costs Rs 3.39 lakh. The 390 Adventure X is essentially a trimmed down version of the standard 390 Adventure. It misses out on features such as TFT console and Bluetooth. The X variant has MRF tyres instead of Metzeler Tourance tyres.

Himalayan 450 packs in a comprehensive range of features. It includes TFT instrument console, USD front forks, ride modes, switchable rear ABS, dual-channel ABS and slipper and assist clutch. Powering the bike is a 452-cc liquid-cooled DOHC fuel-injected engine that generates 40 PS of max power and 40.02 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Triumph Speed 400 price hiked by Rs 10,000

To ensure the best outcomes, Triumph Speed 400 was launched at an attractive price of Rs 2.23 lakh. The strategy has worked, as is evident with the booming sales of Speed 400. At the time of launch, Triumph had stated that the introductory prices will be valid for the first 10,000 customers. Later, it was decided that the introductory offer price will be extended till 31st December.

With the new year, Triumph is finally ending the initial offer price. As a result, Speed 400 is now available at a starting price of Rs 2.33 lakh. Even at this price, Triumph Speed 400 is one of the best VFM bikes in the sub-500cc segment. Powering the bike is a 398cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine that generates 40 PS and 37.5 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.