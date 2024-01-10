Honda 0 Series To Debut At CES 2024 With Dedicated Brand Identity

The first vehicle under Honda 0 Series will hit North American market by 2026, followed by other markets including Japan, Europe, Asia and more

CES 2024 (Consumer Electronics Show) has kicked off in Las Vegas, USA between 9th January 2024 to 12th January 2024. This is among the biggest tech events in the world and many automakers like to make a spectacle here. One of them is Honda that is showcasing 2 EV concepts. These 2 EV concepts fall under Honda 0 Series with a dedicated brand identity.

Honda 0 Series To Debut At CES 2024

For 0 Series, Honda has went back to the drawing board to redefine their approach for vehicular development. This is like hitting a reset button for their dedicated electric mobility division. At CES 2024, Honda 0 Series spawned two new concept vehicles that were displayed for audience to gawk at.

Called Saloon and Space Hub, both these concept vehicles under Honda 0 Series look extremely futuristic. Especially the Saloon which reminded me of Lamborghini Diablo and the extremely rare Jaguar XJ220 supercars. While Space Hub is a futuristic MPV that reminds me of the recently launched Tesla Cybertruck.

The Saloon is Honda 0 Series’ flagship and it is a sleek and stylish vehicle with low height for aerodynamic efficiency. The front and rear strike a dominating aura and gets interesting lighting elements. Space Hub, on the other hand, was designed to augment people’s daily lives. It aims at connecting people to people and people to society.

Honda is envisioning carbon neutrality across all of its businesses and products by the end of 2050. The target for 100% electrification with EVs and FCEVs (Fuel Cell EVs) is touted to be a reality by 2040. Honda 0 Series is a major step regarding this goal and the first EV under this brand will launch by 2026, starting with North America and then Europe, Asia, Japan, Africa and the likes.

The new Honda logo

When we take most recognisable car brands, Honda is pretty high up the list with global recognition and recall. Company’s current H logo is an iconic one that has been in use since 1981. With their next-generation EVs, Honda is going with a new logo that has a flatter H, exuding minimalistic approach.

This marks Honda’s continual transformation and pursuit to future mobility with adapting to customer preferences. This new logo will be exclusively used with Honda’s next gen EVs including upcoming 0 Series vehicles.

The Five Core Values

For their next-gen EVs, Honda is implementing a “Thin, Light and Wise” approach and incorporating five core values. The Thin, Light and Wise approach signifies aerodynamic performance with a thin EV platform that is also light in weight to ensure spirited and sporty driving experience along with wise original software to showcase Honda’s profound knowledge in carmaking and intelligent technologies.

The Five Core Values that Honda is showcasing with their nex-gen EVs including 0 Series are – Artistic design that evokes resonance, AD/ADAS for safety and peace of mind, space for people with IoT and connected tech, joy of driving and lastly, outstanding electricity efficiency performance.