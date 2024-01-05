Honda Project ACE Will Spawn Elevate-Based EV By 2026

A BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) based on Elevate SUV is likely to be the first product under Honda Project ACE

Honda Cars India has a game plan for launching 5 SUVs by 2030 and the Elevate is first of these offerings. Recent reports mention that the company is developing a new EV which could be based on Elevate’s design and platform. Internally known as Project ACE, this development might mark Honda’s first-ever BEV to Indian market.

Honda Project ACE will spawn Elevate EV In 2026

The new Elevate enters a segment wherein it will find itself competing with a host of well-established compact SUVs that currently commanding the segment. These include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross.

The electric version of Elevate will compete with Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and upcoming Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta EV and the likes. Reportedly, this new Elevate based EV under Project ACE (Asian Compact Electric) is codenamed DG9D and the company is likely to manufacture it in India and export it globally including markets like Japan.

The expected volume for this vehicle might hover around 1 lakh units per year. Majority of that volume might be targeted at global markets, with spare for Indian buyers. At Elevate launch event in Delhi, the company has set forth its roadmap to launch 5 new SUVs by 2030.

Honda is skipping the hybrid phase that a few other Japanese manufacturers have been holding on to dearly. Instead, Honda will launch BEVs directly, the first of which will be based on ICE-powered Elevate SUV. Launch could happen in 2026 and share many of its components with its ICE cousin and strike an attractive price point.

Electric Iteration of Honda Elevate to launch by 2025-26

Honda India’s senior management has confirmed that the company’s manufacturing plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan will undergo a retooling process, starting in 2024. The purpose is to accommodate EV production and there may be a bump in production capacity with significant capital investment earmarked for the same.

Elevate is a global product too and is set to be exported to multiple nations starting from Japan, where it will be sold as WR-V. Just like ICE Elevate, Honda India is keen on exporting its EV derivative as well. With an increase in production and inclusion of new EVs under Project ACE, company’s exports could double by 2025 when compared to present data.

When that happens, international business could account for up to 40% of total Honda Cars India’s sales. More info regarding Project ACE and the EVs falling under it (Including Elevate EV) will be revealed in the coming months.

Source