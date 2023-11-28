Honda Diabolus Is A Custom CL300 Scrambler With Square Headlights

The Honda Diabolus custom CL300 Scrambler share its 286cc single-cylinder engine with CB300R that generates 31 bhp of power and 27.5 Nm of torque

Retro classic motorcycles are currently all the rage. Among this broad umbrella, scramblers have seen quite a bit more uproar among enthusiasts when compared to just classic motorcycles. Honda’s CL lineup caters to this demographic. Renowned motorcycle modder K-Speed has created Diabolus based on Honda CL300 Scrambler.

Honda Diabolus Is A Customised CL300 Scrambler

Thailand-based K-Speed Customs has revealed Honda Diabolus, which is a customised CL300 Scrambler. K-Speed has envisioned a purpose-built authentic Scrambler style motorcycle that pays tribute to old legends. The kit is shown with CL300, but can also be implemented on the larger Honda CL500 as well.

Said Honda CL300 has been patented in India too. There may be launch intentions, but can very well be just Honda’s standard patenting exercise. CL300 shares its engine with CB300R sold in India which recently got a significant price cut. With new pricing, CB300R is an apt rival to Triumph Speed 400.

What K-Speed has done with CL300 is really commendable. It brings a culmination of raw, minimalistic and wild design language that looks better than what Honda had intended. Honda’s round headlight is replaced with a sleek square LED unit with a grill, situated slightly below its triple tree.

Stock front mudguard is replaced with a tall off-road style unit. Handlebar is different and features retro switchgear too. Standard bike’s frame, fuel tank and engine are unchanged. There is a substantial bash plate. Exhaust is now routed from the side into an up-swept twin end can design.

Off-road ready retro scrambler

In standard bike, exhaust is routed below the engine and then goes up, ending in an upswept design. Seat has a similar pattern on upholstery, but is a custom single-seater unit. Rear fender is significantly smaller and lends a tidy appearance, displaying its substantial tyres proudly. Speaking of tyres, these are knobby ones that will perform much better on trails than stock ones.

What is more attention-grabbing about this Honda Diabolus custom build is its wire-spoke wheels. For starters, these replace the alloy units on standard CL300. I have seen many wire-spoke wheels. However, these have been stylised quite a bit. Rear subframe and round-section swingarm are retained.

Other components like RSU telescopic front forks with gaiters, rear dual-shock absorber setup, re-positioned round speedometer, custom bar-end ORVMs grab attention. This single-cylinder 286cc DOHC 4V engine generates 31 bhp and 27.5 Nm on CB300R. A 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch are standard too.

Ergonomics look upright and should allow rider to push the machine to its limits on an off-road trail. Honda Diabolus customised CL300 Scrambler by K-Speed is one of the best mods on Honda’s CL range ever. I wish more manufacturers brought back square headlights that look properly retro and nostalgic.