Honda Elevate Field Explorer Concept Revealed (WR-V) – Ready For Rough Stuff

Blackened elements along with rugged attributes on Honda Elevate Field Explorer Concept look butch and brawny

Honda Cars India has launched the new Elevate mid-size SUV that has marked the return of this iconic Japanese brand to SUV business. Elevate is launched as Honda WR-V in Japan. The company has now revealed Honda Elevate Field Explorer Concept (WR-V in Japan) that accentuates toughness and ruggedness with multiple add-ons.

Honda Elevate SUV Launch – Features Leaked

In India, the new Elevate takes on the crowded compact SUV segment with Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Citroen C3 Aircross and Kia Seltos. Field Explorer concept revealed with WR-V (Elevate in India) takes the design quotient a notch above.

So good, that we wish Honda launched it in India to take on the special editions of rival compact SUVs. The special edition trend is popularised by Tata Motors. The images show Elevate SUV with a new design angle that sets it apart from what is on offer with standard vehicle. The whole appeal now leans towards butchness and brawl, something compact SUV buyers love in India.

Honda has given Field Explorer Concept blackened headlights for a stealth look. We can see a similar approach to tail lights as well. All the unpainted body cladding on standard Elevate gets a matte-black finish that looks dope. Grill is now fully black including lower bumper. Standard Honda logo is replaced by classic HONDA lettering. The three pilot lamps along with fog lights radiate yellow light, which is unique.

Japan-spec Elevate (WR-V) lacks a sunroof. With Honda Elevate Field Explorer Concept, there is a black roof that extends to its rear spoiler. Elevate badging in chrome on front right fender is blackened on Field Explorer Concept, present on both sides too. The alloy wheels get a gloss black finish and tall profile all-weather tyres.

Another party piece for Elevate Field Explorer Concept is its functional roof rails with a luggage carrier. The whole thing is executed rather nicely in a gloss-black finish. Overall design and aesthetics with Field Explorer Concept is a big boost when compared to standard Elevate.

Interiors and features

Interior changes with Honda Elevate Field Explorer Concept are not revealed. Standard car gets a 5-seater layout, a 10.2-inch touchscreen unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument cluster, ventilated and massaging seats (accessory), wireless phone charging, and cruise control among others.

It is well equipped in terms of safety with up to 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, electronic stability control and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), among which will be lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and forward-collision warning.

With Honda doing away with its diesel engine lineup, the Elevate in India is powered by a 1.5L NA petrol engine as seen on the City sedan. This engine offers 121 hp power and 145 Nm torque mated to a 6-speed MT and CVT options. Honda has confirmed Elevate EV that could launch by the end of 2024 or in 2025.