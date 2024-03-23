Volkswagen Polo India Comeback Confirmed By Brand Director at 2024 Annual Conference

While many enthusiasts will like to see Polo back, the company’s focus on the premium segment presents business-specific challenges

Launched in 2010, Polo was the top selling Volkswagen car in India. Polo was preferred for its agile handling, peppy performance and solid build quality. It was discontinued in 2022 due to multiple reasons including low sales volume and more feature-rich rival offerings.

Volkswagen comeback possible in SUV, EV form

Despite being discontinued, the Polo brand is still a favourite among enthusiasts. Users often ask if Volkswagen has any plans to reintroduce the Polo in India. Speaking at the VW Annual Brand Conference 2024, Volkswagen Brand Director, Ashish Gupta, talked about the possibilities.

While there are currently no plans to relaunch Polo, it can be a possibility in the future. Among the options that could be considered include relaunching Polo in SUV or EV format. Relaunching Polo in its original form may not be possible, as Volkswagen has transitioned to the India 2.0 strategy. The brand is aligned with its global strategies, where the focus is on the premium segment.

The India 2.0 project has been quite successful, as evident with popular models such as Taigun compact SUV and Virtus sedan. Relaunching Polo in its original form will essentially mean taking a step backward. Moreover, there is no surety if the relaunch plan will be able to achieve the desired sales targets. Take a look at the interview below, credited to Sunderdeep Singh.

Polo’s journey across international markets

While Polo in India never moved beyond the 5th-gen model, it has transitioned to its 6th generation across international markets. Volkswagen is currently focused on the heavily localized MQB-A0-IN platform that underpins the Taigun and Virtus. Volkswagen utilizes a similar platform for the 6th-gen Polo for emerging markets such as Brazil. In select international markets, the 6th-gen Polo is on sale as Virtus. Few markets also have Virtus on sale as the Polo Sedan. In Brazil, Volkswagen recently unveiled an off-road version of Polo called Polo Robust.

Volkswagen sub-4-meter SUV?

More new models based on the MQB-A0-IN platform will be launched in India. For example, Skoda is working on a new sub-4-meter compact SUV, underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform. While Skoda and Volkswagen have been sharing rebadged versions, Volkswagen may not enter the sub-4-meter SUV segment. This again is something that can be linked with the brand’s global strategy to focus on the premium segment.

Volkswagen’s plans for the near future

Volkswagen and Skoda are working on their India 2.5 strategy. As part of the roadmap, Kushaq / Taigun and Slavia / Virtus will be getting their facelift versions. Launch is expected in 2025. While all four models have best NCAP safety ratings in their respective segments, the features list needs an upgrade. Some of the expected additions include ADAS and a 360° camera.

Most of the leading compact SUVs and midsize sedans are now equipped with ADAS features. Safety can be further improved with the addition of rear disc brakes. EVs will also be a focus area for Volkswagen. At the VW Annual Brand Conference 2024, the company showcased the ID.4 all-electric vehicle. It is expected to be launched in India later this year.