Honda Elevate Now Sold Through Military Canteen Stores Across India

After Amaze and City sedans, Honda Elevate joins the company’s offerings through Military Canteen Store Departments across India

Honda Cars India is now offering Elevate SUV across all military canteen stores in the country. This aligns Honda’s interests with serving Indian armed forces personnel. Elevate SUV is currently Honda’s most expensive non-hybrid vehicle in India. Elevate joins Amaze and City sedans already sold via military canteen store departments.

Honda Elevate Now Sold Through Military Canteen Stores

Making Elevate SUV available through CSD (Canteen Store Departments) is a rather commendable move by Honda. This move aligns Honda’s commitment to serving armed personnel with high-quality and premium offerings from the brand. From now on, armed personnel can experience Honda Elevate through an extensive CSD network across India.

Considering the shift towards SUVs and high-riding vehicles, sedans and hatchbacks are taking a back seat. Honda Elevate offers most of the prominent strengths of City in a package that commands more road presence and is perfect for Indian road conditions.

In that regard, Honda Elevate is a fitting proposition for armed personnel to embark on their vehicular ownership experience. Honda Elevate is among the latest entrants to highly competitive compact SUV segment. Elevate is positioned as a no-frills and no-nonsense offering with a competitively priced top-spec variant.

Honda Elevate is also one of the most competitively priced ADAS-equipped vehicles on sale in the Indian market, just like City sedan. Honda Sensing active safety suite offers a sense of security and safety at a reasonable price. Coupled with Honda’s commendable chassis setup and suspension tuning, Elevate is a formidable vehicle for the formidable Indian armed personnel.

What does Elevate pack?

Powertrain-wise, Honda Elevate comes equipped with a sole 1.5L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine shared with City sedan. This engine kicks out a healthy 119 bhp of peak power and 144 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. There are no hybrid versions of Honda Elevate, but company has confirmed a fully electric version in the future.

Contemporary design, strong character and road presence, sorted dynamics and ride quality, high 220 mm ground clearance, competitive pricing and Honda Sensing safety proposition are some of Elevate’s key strengths. Features-wise, Elevate doesn’t match its immediate rivals with fat brochures.

But it doesn’t lack functional features and there are no deal breakers. LED lighting, stylish 17-inch alloy wheels, a single-pane sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, rear AC vents, premium leatherette upholstery are some highlight features.

Statement from Honda Cars India

Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “Extending Honda Elevate availability to our uniformed heroes is a privilege. This initiative reinforces our commitment to supporting those who serve our nation by offering them access to top-quality Honda products.”