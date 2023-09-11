Honda Elevate Waiting Period Inches To 6 Months – CVT In-demand

Post launch, Honda Elevate waiting period has increased considerably with around 65% bookings for CVT variants

Honda re-entered the SUV realm with Elevate and launched it in the highly competitive compact SUV space. This is a cut-throat segment and Honda Elevate distinguishes it from others with competitive pricing. Indian SUV buyers seems to have noted this and Elevate is getting popular with waiting period hovering close to 6 months.

Honda Elevate Waiting Period Hits 6 Months

Bookings for Honda Elevate had commenced two months ahead of official launch. Since official prices were announced, the demand and bookings increased owing to the value quotient Elevate brings to the table. So much so, that Honda Elevate waiting period has closed to around 6 months.

Honda has launched Elevate SUV in 4 different trim levels – SV, V VX and ZX. Prices start from Rs. 11 lakh for the base SV trim with petrol manual combo and goes till Rs. 16 lakh for top-spec ZX trim with petrol CVT combo (all prices ex-sh). In a previous post, we have signified how much value top-ZX trim brings to the table when opposed to rival top-spec variants.

Not all the variants have same waiting period, though. Only top-spec ZX trim and one-below-top VX trim have a waiting period of around 6 months. The sheer value that these trims offer resonates with customer’s reception. For example, Honda Elevate ZX is the most affordable ADAS-equipped compact SUV by a significant margin.

That said, lower SV and V trims have a relatively low waiting period of around two to three months. Around 60% of the bookings are for VX and ZX variants and 65% of the total bookings are for CVT variants. Waiting period depends on the location too. So, contacting your nearest dealership would be logical.

The compact SUV to beat?

In a previous post, we compared Elevate’s base SV variant with base variants of other rival compact SUVs. Elevate SV brings quite a few niceties right from the base variant itself. Irrespective of trim levels, Honda currently is offering a sole 1.5L NA petrol engine that develops 119 bhp and 145 Nm.

There are two gearbox options – a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-step CVT. Honda promises fuel efficiency figures of around 15.31 km/l with manual and 16.02 km/l with automatic transmissions. There are accessories like ventilated and massaging seats too, which is unique.

Honda Elevate goes against other compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos facelift, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor and upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross. Citroen is the only one that is attempting to cram a 3rd row of seats into compact SUV space, something which Honda did in the past with BR-V.