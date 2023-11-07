Honda XRE 300 Sahara Revives Iconic Nameplate – CB300F Based ADV For India?

With a similar powertrain setup as CB300F in India, Honda XRE 300 Sahara could be a game changer for the company’s Big Wing lineup

Honda, a 2W juggernaut of the world, is currently one of the largest 2W manufacturers in India. The company has not seen good reception to its premium motorcycles range sold through Big Wing dealerships. Can a new ADV fix that? Is that ADV, Honda XRE 300 Sahara? With engine from CB300F? Sounds like a fitting proposition, though.

Honda XRE 300 Sahara Unveiled

The Japanese 2W manufacturer has seen little success with its Big Wing products in India. Two motorcycles underwent significant price revisions for that very reason. We’re talking about Honda CB300F and CB300R that shed Rs. 59K and Rs. 37K respectively. The prospect of an ADV under Rs. 2 lakh sold via Big Wing dealerships might prove to be a good strategy.

In Brazil, Honda has confirmed it is reviving Sahara nameplate with its XRE 300. There are not a lot of details revealed about this bike. But, 2024 Honda XRE 300 Sahara will be showcased physically this month, with a launch slated in Brazil sometime in 2024. As of now, Honda has released two images of upcoming XRE 300 Sahara.

As seen in the images, XRE 300 Sahara pays tribute to the classic NX 350 Sahara of the 90s. The OG Honda Sahara derived its mechanicals from XLX 350R. Instead of naked off-roader appeal with a beak, OG Sahara packed a handsome fairing with a square headlight. A somewhat similar concept is implied in the new Sahara.

Based on Honda’s XRE 300, it misses out on the front beak, knobby off-road tyres, and the whole off-roady vibe. Instead, Sahara brings along a more handsome fairing, integrated frame sliders (fairing protectors), a much taller windscreen, Metzeler Karoo Street block-pattern tyres, a black-painted box-section swingarm and more.

All of these combined, lend it a touring bike appeal with good off-road hardware in the form of long travel suspension, wire-spoke wheels, up-swept exhaust, comfy seating, relaxed ergonomics, and more. Not a lot is revealed by Honda, in terms of features and creature comforts.

Powertrains, specs and launch

Looks are on the handsome side. The overall bikini fairing is appealing and has integrated turn indicators like OG Sahara. Only, this time they’re LEDs. With design, the new Sahara draws inspiration from its flagship ADV, Africa Twin. Where specs are concerned, Honda XRE 300 Sahara might have comparable dimensions and wheelbase to regular XRE 300.

As per powertrain, it looks similar to Honda Twister on sale in Brazil. In India, a similar engine is seen on CB300F which recently got a massive price cut. In the CB300F, this oil-cooled single-cylinder engine makes around 24 bhp and 25 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch.

Honda has not revealed launch intentions in India. But we would reckon Honda XRE 300 Sahara would be a good bet for India. Considering the uproar in ADV segment around Rs. 2 lakh where TVS is likely to launch RR 310 based Apache RTX line.