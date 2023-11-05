How Similar Are Curvv And Nexon Dimensionally? Compared Pictorially

With uncanny similarities between Curvv and Nexon, is it possible that Tata is deriving two variations of the same vehicle

Tata Motors is currently on the offensive with new car launches that have been radically improved. We saw this with Nexon, Harrier and Safari facelifts. Now, Tata is stepping the compact SUV ring with Curvv, which has 9 contenders already. But just how different is Tata Curvv when compared to Nexon? Let’s take a look.

How Similar Are Curvv And Nexon Dimensionally?

If we take Tata Motors’ strategy, the company is known to extract two variations of the same vehicle. Sure, Punch and Altroz don’t have variations as of now. But, we have seen this strategy in effect with Indica and Indigo, Vista and Manza, Tiago and Tigor and Harrier and Safari. With all these duos, Tata has established differences

Now, there will be a new duo, which will play in sub 4m and compact SUV spaces. We’re talking about Nexon and Curvv duo that appear too similar inside out. Recent spy shots have revealed side profile of upcoming Curvv compact SUV and it looks a lot like Nexon, just longer in length and donning a stylish coupe-shaped roofline.

When compared the side profile of a Nexon facelift, we discovered similar doors, wheels, bonnet and everything to C-pillars. When we superimposed recent Curvv spy shots on the recently launched Nexon facelift, even the wheelbase looks kinda similar. This begs the question, is Curvv to Nexon, what Safari is to Harrier? Same car, but bigger?

We have covered this topic before but didn’t have the right set of images to draw concrete conclusions. Now that we have, it sure does look like Curvv is just a bigger Nexon. Tata is carving out a slightly bigger compact SUV with a stylish coupe SUV out of its suv 4m SUV. Unlike the way it sounds, it ain’t a bad thing in any way.

How a bigger Nexon is not a bad thing to rival the likes of Creta

Length-wise, Tata Curvv compact SUV appears to be around 4.3m long. The extra length is in the form of a rear coupe roofline that extends further than it does in Nexon. This should give around 420L of boot space with Curvv, over 382L space in Nexon. This is comparable to current compact SUVs. Sloping coupe rooflines usually don’t pack a lot of luggage carrying capacity.

Tata Curvv may boast a higher width number as opposed to Nexon with slightly fatter front and rear bumpers. That’s not a bad thing as Nexon is already wider than Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Recent Curvv test mules didn’t don any roof rails. However, production models might. Tata might offer larger 17-inch alloy wheels but of the same design as Nexon’s 16-inch unit.

Fascia may get certain distinctive elements with LED DRL signatures and grill design. On the inside, we can expect some features over ICE Nexon. Like electric parking brake, electric front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen system, dual-zone climate control and a few more. ADAS suite and rear disc brakes may be on the cards too.

If we take OEMs that offer both sub 4m and compact SUVs, there is a price gap of close to Rs. 3 lakh between these segments. This is where Tata’s two versions of the same car may come into effect, pricing. Tata Motors is known to pull out trump cards and Curvv’s is highly likely to be its pricing. As there is significant parts sharing between the two vehicles, expect aggressive pricing with Curvv, undercutting rivals.