New Tata Curvv Spotted In Production-Ready Format – Creta Rival

Tata Motors will first launch the electric version of Curvv, followed by the ICE-based model

Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, Curvv will target the highly competitive compact SUV segment. It will be a tough road ahead, as Curvv will take on bestsellers such as Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate. Ahead of its launch next year, new test mule of Tata Curvv has been spotted by automotive enthusiast Abdul Salam in Chitradurga on the Mumbai-Bangalore highway.

Tata Curvv – Key features

Creating space in an already crowded segment is a challenging task. Curvv is offering an entirely new design, which can be a deal clincher for a specific set of buyers. Its coupe-like sloping roofline creates a clear distinction in comparison to the primary rivals. Other key highlights include vertically-stacked headlamps, full width LED lighting at front and rear, sequential turn indicators, sporty 17-inch alloy wheels, a tall boot section and edgy tail lamps.

A test mule spotted recently was seen with flush door handles. This is the first time a production-spec Tata car is getting this treatment. The credit for making flush door handles popular goes to Mahindra XUV700. These stylish handles were introduced with the top-spec variants of XUV700. Flush door handles help achieve a seamless visual profile by reducing clutter.

Tata Curvv interiors

As seen with earlier launches, there has been a tendency to try out new products. This can work to Curvv’s advantage. Tata is likely to equip Curvv with a comprehensive range of features. Some of the equipment will be shared with recently launched Nexon EV facelift. It will include ventilated front seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Curvv will also get touch-sensitive HVAC panel, wireless smartphone connectivity, auto-dimming IRVMs, air purifier, wireless charger, sunroof and wireless smartphone connectivity. The SUV will have the new two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo.

As most Tata cars launched recently have gotten top ratings in crash tests, it is likely that Curvv too will have such credentials. This again can work to Curvv’s advantage. Especially when compared to lower-rated rivals or compact SUVs that are yet to be crash tested. Safety kit for Curvv will include six airbags, 360° surround view camera, front and rear parking sensors and adaptive cruise control. ADAS is also likely to be offered with top-spec variants of Curvv.

Tata Curvv performance

Tata hasn’t revealed any details about the electric powertrain to be used with Curvv. It is likely to be based on the company’s Gen2 platform. Curvv electric SUV is expected to have a range of around 500 km. For the ICE version, Tata will be using a new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. It generates 125 PS of max power and 225 Nm of peak torque. It could get the 7-speed DCT gearbox, as currently available with Nexon facelift.

Tata will also focus on competitive pricing to provide the best lift-off to Curvv. The EV version could be priced at around Rs 20 lakh. It will be an alternative to the likes of Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV. Curvv ICE model could be offered at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh.