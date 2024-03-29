Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Delivery Units Spotted With Apollo Tyres – Instead Of Pirelli

At the time of launch, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 was shodded with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres

Bajaj is having a busy 2024. Not only with their own brand, but also with their KTM and Husqvarna brands. After the 2024 KTM 390 Duke, KTM is launching an RC and an Adventure motorcycle based on the new 399cc platform. Ahead of that, Husqvarna launched the Svartpilen 401 based on the same platform. With a radical new design and attractive pricing, Husqvarna is poised to offer a better value proposition.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 With Apollo Tyres

When opposed to the Rs. 3.10 lakh (ex-sh) pricing of the new 2024 KTM 390 Duke, the Rs. 2.92 lakh (ex-sh) pricing of Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 comes off as VFM, especially considering the shared underpinnings and platform. Also, Svartpilen is a scrambler-style design that is currently more trending than a street fighter.

At the launch, Husqvarna promised the same 399cc engine as 390 Duke, a quick shifter, adjustable 43mm USD telescopic front forks from WP, Bybre brakes, Bosch dual channel ABS system, a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, premium finishing, 17-inch wire-spoke wheels shod with Pirelli Scorpion Scorpio Rally STR tyres and more.

The Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres were showcased with the motorcycle at launch and the company’s official website mentions Pirelli tyres as well. However, some or most of the Husqvarna Svartpilen motorcycles about to be delivered to customers, don’t get Pirelli tyres.

Instead, they are shod with less pricey locally manufactured Apollo Trampler XR tyres. The performance of Apollo Trampler XR tyres is not under scrutiny, but Husqvarna promised to deliver Svartpilen 401 motorcycles with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres.

Customers who got in touch with Rushlane, stated that Apollo tyres are not as pricey as Pirelli ones. Despite that, there is no price reduction for customers who booked a Svartpilen 401 with Pirelli tyres. This has proved to be a turn-off for some customers.

What next?

It is unsure whether this development is due to a supply-chain issue only for limited units temporarily or Pirelli tyres are not part of the package at all. There are a few images of Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 units at dealerships confirming the presence of both Pirelli and Apollo tyres.

Husqvarna has not yet revealed any reasoning regarding this. Both tyres offer a block-type pattern for traction on loose surfaces. Not just that, these tyres enhance the visual appeal of a scrambler-style motorcycle as well.

Husqvarna is also prepping to launch Svartpilen 250, sharing powertrain and platform with Vitpilen 250. The same has been homologated and is set to launch soon. Which tyres will be offered on the 250cc model? Only time will tell.