Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 Launched – USD 11K (Rs. 9 Lakh)

Recently launched Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 shares its powertrains and main frame with KTM 790 Duke and packs a better features list

Expanding its portfolio to include more vehicles, Husqvarna recently launched Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250 in India. Where multi-cylinder motorcycles are concerned, there are currently no vehicles on sale India from any of the Pierer-owned brands. Should that change with the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 801?

Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 Launched Globally

Soon after launching Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250, Husqvarna homologated Svartpilen 250 in India as well. This motorcycle is expected to launch any time soon. Svartpilen 250 will share its platform with Vitpilen 250 and design from Svartpilen 401.

Sticking with Svartpilen 801, Husqvarna has launched it in global markets at a very attractive price. For example, pricing in America is USD 10,899 which turns out to be Rs. 9 lakh in India with today’s currency exchange rates. We would like it if Husqvarna considers launching Svartpilen 801 in India too.

This is the largest capacity naked motorcycle offering from Husqvarna. Where design and genre are concerned, Svartpilen 801 is a Scrambler-inspired Street motorcycle, finished only in dark shades, owing to Svartpilen name. Design is unique, but stays true to Swedish minimalistic approach.

Overall appeal is macho and sophisticated. We particularly like Svartpilen 801’s sculpted fuel tank, side body panels covering rear subframe, the up-swept exhaust, downward tilted bar-end mirrors, interesting seat layout, round headlight and ORVMs, handsome flyscreen and more.

Specs, powertrains and features

Where powertrains are concerned, Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 gets the same 799cc parallel twin cylinder engine as KTM 790 Duke. So, gone is the single cylinder unit as seen with Svartpilen 701. The new twinner is a potent engine capable of kicking out 103.25 bhp peak power at 9,250 RPM and 87 Nm peak torque at 8,000 RPM.

Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, this engine boasts three selectable rider modes – Street, Sport and Rain. Electronic rider aids include lean-sensitive cornering traction control and cornering ABS. Optional Dynamic Pack unlocks more features in the form of a fourth riding mode – Dynamic Mode.

Also, Dynamic Pack brings cruise control, wheelie control and motor slip regulation. The main frame is shared with 790 Duke, but rear subframe is unique. Dry weight is 181 kg and the fuel tank capacity is 14L.

Componentry includes adjustable WP USD telescopic front forks, J.Juan 4-pot radial callipers grabbing twin 300mm front discs, 240 mm rear disc brake, dual-purpose 120/70-ZR17 front and 18/55-ZR17 rear tyres from Pirelli. Features include a 5-inch TFT colour instrument screen seen with 390 Duke and Svartpilen 401 with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation and the likes.