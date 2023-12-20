Triumph Daytona 660 Teased Officially – India Launch Likely?

As opposed to Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 with 81 bhp and 64 Nm, Triumph Daytona 660 teased may pack a different tune to suit super-sport character

The British brand’s iconic 3-cylinder fully-faired super sports is getting a reboot for 2024. The Daytona nameplate holds a significant recall among enthusiasts. The same resonates here in India too, owing to popularity of the last Daytona model, 675 R. Triumph has teased the new Daytona and has a good chance of making it to Indian shores as well.

Triumph Daytona 660 Teased Officially

This is the first time Triumph is officially teasing its newest super sport machine. The company took to social media platforms to drop three images revealing the fascia of its new Daytona, 660 lettering seen on its engine cowl that indicates displacement number and the debut date. Speaking of, Triumph Daytona 660 will break covers on 9th January, 2024.

The British motorcycle company has been testing its Daytona 660 abroad and there have been multiple test mule sightings. These test mules were close to production-spec model and revealed quite a bit of design information which should paint quite a picture as to what we can expect from this new motorcycle.

For starters, there is a handsome new fairing that is not only sleek but pretty. There is a twin-pod LED headlight grabbing a lot of attention. These look like eyes of a predator, waiting to pounce on its prey. The layered fairing has multiple open sections for aerodynamic purposes that add to handling characteristics, engine’s cooling and heat dissipation.

Triumph Daytona 660 teased, shares its powertrain with other 660s in Triumph’s lineup. These include Tiger Sport 660 and Trident 660. However, owing to Daytona’s sporty personality, Triumph might tune this 3-cylinder engine to offer more performance and a different character. We expect Daytona 660 to be the most powerful version of this platform.

Powertrain, specs and componentry

Current setup on Trident 660 yields 81 bhp of peak power and 64 Nm of peak torque. Riding modes, traction control and a bi-directional quick-shifter are likely to be standard fitment. Just like its powertrain, Daytona 660 may share its main frame, underbelly exhaust, and swingarm with other components with other 660s currently on sale.

Test mules spotted earlier this year show a slightly different subframe than Trident 660. There is a split seat setup and looks accommodating for both rider and pillion. Tail light is identical to Trident 660. Other identical elements include USD telescopic front forks, alloy wheels with Michelin Road 5 tyres, circular fully digital instrument clusters, switchgear and more.

Braking hardware seems to be different on Daytona 660 as opposed to Trident 660’s Nissin calipers. The whole braking orientation has been changed to radial setup from axial setup on Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660. If launched in India, it will take on the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Honda CBR650R. In pricing, it might clash with recently launched Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R as well.