2024 Hyundai Casper EV SUV Spied – 320 KM Range, Dual-Screens, ADAS

While the Aussies will get Casper EV, Hyundai is expected to introduce the Exter EV in India later this year

In the Australian market, a number of affordable EV options are available from Chinese brands such as GWM, MG Motor and BYD. Hyundai will soon enter this space with its Casper electric SUV. It is scheduled to be launched in Australia later this year.

Hyundai Casper EV – Exterior profile

Two test mules of Casper EV have been spotted in Australia, wearing heavy camouflage. These are left-hand drive models, getting benchmarked against a Fiat 500e electric hatch. Exterior profile of Casper EV is largely the same as that of ICE-powered Casper.

Some of the key features that are evident include the circular headlamps, parametric pixel patterns on the LED light signatures at front and rear, sleek LED DRLs, sporty alloy wheels, C-pillar mounted rear door handles and functional roof rails. Casper EV is expected to get some new colour options.

Hyundai Casper EV – Dimensions

As per reports, Hyundai Casper is expected to have a slightly longer wheelbase than the petrol variant. Casper EV could gain around 25cm additional wheelbase, which will allow more cabin space for users. The longer wheelbase could also work to accommodate a larger battery pack. Estimates suggest that Casper EV could offer a range of around 320 km. This is good enough for urban commutes and inter-city travels.

Petrol-powered Hyundai Casper is 3,595 mm long, 1,595 mm wide, 1,575 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,400 mm. In comparison, Volkswagen Polo is around 40 cm longer. MG 4 and BYD Dolphin are 70 cm longer. It remains to be seen if Hyundai offers both short and long wheelbase variants of Casper EV. Or if only the long-wheelbase version will be available for sale.

Hyundai Casper EV – Key features

Inside, much of the features will be borrowed from the petrol-powered Casper. However, there are some upgrades such as a larger 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and instrument console. The petrol model has an 8-inch touchscreen and a small driver display. Other key features of Casper EV include heated steering wheel, heated front seats, artificial leather upholstery, ventilated driver’s seat, single pane sunroof, fully automatic air conditioner, hi-pass system, mood lamp and Blue Link connectivity suite.

Casper EV has a front radar module that will enable a range of ADAS features. Petrol-powered Casper has ADAS features like lane departure prevention assistance, forward collision avoidance assist, high beam assist, rear cross-traffic collision prevention assist, rear collision prevention assistance, front vehicle departure notification, driver attention warning and safe exit warning. Safety kit for the hatch also includes 7-airbags.

Hyundai Casper EV pricing

A competitive sub-AUD 40,000 pricing is expected for Hyundai Casper EV. That’s approximately Rs 21.55 lakh. While the entry-level EV segment is dominated by Chinese brands in Australia, Casper EV will be the first in this segment to be manufactured outside of China. Hyundai already offers the Kona Electric in Australia. But Kona starts at a much higher price of around AUD 57,000 (Rs 30.70 lakh). India will not get the Casper EV. Instead we will get Exter EV, which will rival recently launched Punch EV.

Source