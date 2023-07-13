Hyundai Creta EV Interiors Spied While Charging

As opposed to the regular ICE model, Hyundai Creta EV interiors feature slight differences – more changes will make it to production model

Ever since its debut, Hyundai Creta has been the dominating vehicle in compact SUV space. It has soldered ahead of every rival. The South Korean brand is testing an EV version of Creta that will take on compact electric SUVs like MG ZS EV and Mahindra XUV400. That said, the electric car crown still belongs to Tata Motors with Nexon EV range being the highest volume generator. Let’s take a look at interiors.

Hyundai Creta EV Interiors Spotted

Previous test mules revealed how this test mule was getting charged by hooking it to somewhere below its bonnet. This recent test mule is charging with a similar setup too. While at it, onlookers have papped its interiors, revealing interesting details.

For starters, it is largely similar to the outgoing model’s interiors. Except for a few nuances, of course. These nuances are interesting and can lead to conclusions about the upcoming Creta facelift too. This looks like a lower trim as it has a smaller 8” touchscreen unit with dials and buttons.

The climate control panel is new and features slightly larger dials. The display between these new dials looks larger. Center console is all new as well and features a small rotary dial that could have a circular display on top of it. This dial could function as the drive selector as there is no gear selector here.

It features an electronic parking brake. Steering wheel is the same and behind it, is a new instrument cluster. This instrument cluster seems to be a fully-digital unit as opposed to semi-digital one on the outgoing ICE model.

What to expect?

Because this test mule is charging, this instrument display seems to be on, to show charging level. It features a circular central part. We can see a dashcam beside its auto-dimming IRVM, which looks different than the one featured on Exter. Could be an aftermarket one for this particular test mule.

Plastics behind the steering wheel are off and there is data logging equipment present on either side of this steering wheel. Battery could be around 50 kWh, matching MG ZS EV and could boast a claimed range of 500 km on a single charge. Exterior will get a new design that will be a slight variation of upcoming Creta facelift. Launch is likely around the 2025 Auto Expo.

