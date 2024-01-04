As opposed to the current model, Hyundai Creta Facelift variant lineup has almost similar powertrain choices, except for addition of turbo petrol engine

Creta is currently Hyundai India’s greatest asset. This vehicle currently aces India’s toughest and most cutthroat segment, compact SUVs. With 9 contenders competing to the highest level, Hyundai is keeping the Creta up-to-date with a mid-life facelift. Bookings for the same have commenced for a token amount of Rs. 25,000.

Hyundai Creta Facelift Variant Lineup, Engine Specs Revealed

The company is launching Creta facelift between 14th and 16th of January 2024. When launched, Hyundai New Creta will take on the likes of other compact SUVs including its Kia counterpart Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Hyundai has revealed trim lineup and associated powertrain combinations with new Creta before launch. These revelations certainly have a few surprises too. Primary of these surprises is that New Creta won’t have a manual gearbox option, mated to its most exciting 1.5L turbo petrol engine.

For starters, there are seven trim levels – E, EX, S, S (O), SX, SX Tech and SX (O). Where powertrains are concerned, there are five combos on offer – 1.5L NA Petrol MT, 1.5L NA Petrol IVT, 1.5L Turbo Petrol DCT, 1.5L Diesel MT and 1.5L Diesel AT, which is a torque converter. The combination of 1.5L NA Petrol with manual transmission can be had across all trim levels including the top-spec SX (O).

If you want IVT option with that engine, S (O), SX Tech and SX (O) are the only choices. Trim choices are the narrowest with Turbo DCT as it is just offered with fully loaded SX (O). Except for SX, all trim levels get Diesel MT combo. Only the optional variants, S (O) and SX (O), can be had with Diesel AT combo.

Is lack of Turbo Petrol MT combo a dealbreaker?

This might turn out to be a glaring omission and might offend a few enthusiasts. That said, Hyundai seems to know what it is doing and understands what the customer needs. We say this because even though Creta facelift launch is around the corner, it is easily selling over 11K units despite lacking a turbo petrol engine option altogether.

We would reckon that Creta buyers are leaning more towards the 1.5L NA petrol with manual transmission than other choices. It reflects in the trim lineup too. If there is enough demand for a manual transmission with turbo petrol engine, Hyundai might offer it at a later date. We say this because Seltos, Taigun and Kushaq all offer a manual transmission with their high-performance engines.

Main highlights of Hyundai Creta Facelift are the revised design that is much boxier than before and a significantly revamped interior. It is less likely to split opinions too, something that can’t be said about current Creta. We hope there are many more soft touch points on the inside to lend a plusher feel.