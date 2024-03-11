Hyundai Discounts March 2024 Up To Rs 4 Lakh – Nios, i20, Venue, Verna, Alcazar, Tucson, Kona EV

Discount offers and benefits on Hyundai cars in March 2024 are available for both MY2023 and MY2024 models

As the financial year is coming to a close, many carmakers have announced attractive discounts to boost sales and clear unsold stock. Hyundai is offering discounts and benefits in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 4 lakh. However, there is no offer on cars like Exter, Creta and Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Discounts March 2024 – Model Year 2024

Grand i10 Nios MT variants (Non-CNG) have total benefits worth Rs 28k. It includes Rs 15k cash discount, Rs 10k exchange bonus and Rs 3k corporate discount. Nios AMT variants get total benefits worth Rs 18k. It includes Rs 5k cash discount, Rs 10k exchange bonus and Rs 3k corporate discount. i10 Nios CNG variants get the highest discount of Rs 30k cash discount, Rs 10k exchange bonus and Rs 3k corporate offer.

Aura CNG variants get total benefits worth Rs 33k. It includes a cash discount of Rs 20k, exchange bonus of Rs 10k and corporate offer of Rs 3k. Other variants of Aura have cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 10k each. A corporate offer of Rs 3k is also applicable. i20 MT variants get a cash discount of Rs 15k and exchange bonus of Rs 10k. i20 IVT variants get only an exchange bonus of Rs 10k.

The old i20 N Line variant gets max benefits worth Rs 60k. It includes a cash discount of Rs 50k and exchange bonus of Rs 10k. For the new Hyundai i20, there’s a cash discount of Rs 15k and an exchange bonus of Rs 10k. For the new i20 N Line, cash discount and exchange bonus are Rs 20k and Rs 10k, respectively.

MY2024 Venue, Verna discounts – March 2024

Hyundai Venue 1.2-litre MT variant gets Rs 10k cash discount and Rs 10k exchange bonus. The 1.0-litre turbo DCT variant has Rs 15k cash discount and Rs 10k exchange bonus. The 1.0-litre MT variant has a cash discount of Rs 20k and an exchange bonus of Rs 10k. All variants of Venue N Line are eligible for Rs 15k cash discount and Rs 10k exchange bonus.

Folks buying Verna can get a Rs 30k cash discount and Rs 25k exchange bonus. Alcazar petrol and diesel variants have a cash discount of Rs 15k and an exchange bonus of Rs 20k. Tucson diesel variants are available with a cash discount of Rs 50k. The biggest discount is for Hyundai Kona at Rs 4 lakh. This is likely related to the reduction in global prices of battery packs. The cost of battery packs is expected to reduce even further in the coming years.

Hyundai Discounts March 2024 – Model Year 2023

Grand i10 Nios MT variants (Non-CNG) have total benefits worth Rs 33k. It includes Rs 20k cash discount, Rs 10k exchange bonus and Rs 3k corporate discount. Nios AMT variants get total benefits worth Rs 23k. It includes Rs 10k cash discount, Rs 10k exchange bonus and Rs 3k corporate discount. i10 Nios CNG variants get the highest discount of Rs 35k cash discount, Rs 10k exchange bonus and Rs 3k corporate offer.

Discounts and benefits for the Aura MY2023 model are the same as that of MY2024 model. For the old i20 model, total benefits are Rs 60k for DCT variants, Rs 35k for Sportz MT and Rs 20k for other variants. For the new Hyundai i20, there’s a cash discount of Rs 15k and an exchange bonus of Rs 10k. The old i20 N Line variant gets Rs 50k cash discount. The i20 N line has a cash discount of Rs 15k.

Discounts and benefits for MY2023 Venue 1.2 MT, 1.0 turbo DCT and 1.0 turbo MT are the same as MY2024 models. Venue N Line Old DCT + New MT have Rs 30k cash discount. Venue N Line New DCT has a cash discount of Rs 20k.

Offers for MY2023 Verna are the same as that of MY2024 model. Alcazar petrol variants have Rs 25k cash discount and Rs 20k exchange bonus. Alcazar diesel variants get an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. Tucson petrol variants have a cash discount of Rs 50k, whereas diesel variants get a discount of Rs 2 lakh. All variants of MY 2023 Kona EV are available with a cash discount of Rs 3 lakh.