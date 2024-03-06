Hyundai Creta N Line Sporty Interiors Revealed – Black With Red Accents

The sporty package of Creta N Line has been enhanced updates on the outside as well as inside

Hyundai has commenced bookings for the new Creta N Line which is slated for launch in India on 11th March 2024. Bookings open at a down payment of Rs 25,000. The new and sporty Hyundai Creta N Line is the company’s third performance model after the i20 N Line and Venue N Line. The Creta N Line is expected to gain as much traction as the other two sporty models and also elevate company sales as was seen with the newly launched Hyundai Creta.

Hyundai Creta N Line Sporty Interiors

Hyundai Creta N Line, interior photos which have just been released. The interiors redefine modern athleticism in the cabin. The all-black sporty interiors, along with sporty metal accelerator and brake pedals, feature striking red inserts and subtle “N” badging on the gear knob, 3-spoke steering wheel, and premium leatherette seats, creating an exciting ambiance for thrill-seekers. The Creta N Line also boasts red interior ambient lighting, emphasizing its sporty intent.

Speaking about exteriors, it gets a Thunder Blue exterior colour scheme with a contrasting black roof and red accents. Features also include a sporty front grille, revised bumpers at the front and rear, red front brake calipers and red inserts on side sills while it will ride on R18 (D=462mm) alloy wheels which show off the ‘N’ badge rather than the regular Hyundai logo.

These larger wheels look sportier as compared to the 17 inch wheels seen on the regular Creta. Additions of a faux splitter at the rear along with dual-tip exhaust enhances its throaty sound.

On the inside you get a dual 10.25 inch display units – one for instrumentation and the other for infotainment, two zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof. It will also get ambient lighting, 360 degree surround camera, various driving modes and wireless charging system.

Where safety is concerned, the new Hyundai Creta N Line will get a total of 42 standard safety features and over 70 advanced safety features among which will be the ADAS package, hill control assist, electronic parking brake and a total of 6 airbags. Some of these features would obviously be reserved for the top spec variant.

Engine Specs Borrowed from Regular Hyundai Creta

Creta N Line will see no change in its engine lineup. It will get the same 1.5 liter turbo petrol engine that powers the regular Creta offering 160 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 253 Nm torque at 1,500 to 3,500 rpm. This is the same engine that also powers the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Alcazar and Hyundai Verna. It does however see a change in transmission with the option of a 6 speed manual in addition to a 7 speed dual clutch transmission unit.

Expected to come in at a base price of Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creta N Line could go up to Rs 23.00 lakh for the top spec variant. Once launched, it will take on the Kia Seltos GTX+ and X-Line along with the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun GT Line.