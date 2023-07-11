New Hyundai Exter Vs Rivals – Packs The Punch?

After much hype, Hyundai Exter is finally here in India and it starts at Rs. 5,99,900 with the base trim and Rs. 9,99,900 for top trim

The South Korean brand’s Punch rival is here in the form of Exter. It is a sub 4m crossover vehicle that Hyundai is pitting for millennials, Gen Z and first-time car buyers with a thirst for adventure lifestyle. It doesn’t have AWD capabilities though, unlike the appearance might suggest.

In typical Hyundai fashion, Exter is feature-loaded to the gills. It has quite a bit of segment-first features like a sunroof and dashcam as well. Other strengths include body cladding, connected tech features and a host of safety features. But how does it compare against its immediate rivals from Tata Motors and Citroen? Let’s take a look at what the specs say.

Hyundai Exter Vs Rivals – The most VFM?

We didn’t include Mahindra KUV100 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis with similar crossover DNA in this list as they are smaller at around 3,700 mm length. In terms of size, Citroen C3 is the longest and has longest wheelbase, Tata Punch is the widest and Hyundai Exter is the tallest.

Because of its tall stance, Exter has made good use of Z-dimension and offered the largest 391L boot. Citroen has 15” wheels as standard while Punch offers larger 16” wheels. Exter’s and NRG’s tyres go till 175-section, which is skinny when compared to Punch’s and C3’s 195-section.

Ground clearance is highest with Punch. Hyundai cleverly made Exter a feature-loaded offering. It is the only one in this space to get a sunroof, a dashcam, fully digital instrument screen and rear AC vents, among others. Auto climate control, cruise control, projector headlights, LED tail lights, are with both Punch and Exter. Only Tiago NRG lacks DRLs.

In terms of infotainment screens, Citroen takes the cake with a 10” unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It packs TPMS, but lacks a tachometer, which is just ridiculous. Tiago NRG and Exter offer CNG bi-fuel powertrain. Punch will get CNG offerings too and going by Tata’s past strategies, Punch will get an S (sunroof) variant with select trims as well.

C3 is still the driver’s delight

Citroen is the only one to offer its 1.2L 3-cyl engine with a turbo option ekeing out 109 bhp of power and 190 Nm of torque. It is the only one to get a 6-speed manual too. But it lacks CNG and automatic options. Hyundai’s 1.2L is a 4-cylinder unit which is more refined than Tata’s 1.2L 3-cyl mill. Both have comparable power and torque figures and offer AMT options too.

This comparo is quite straightforward. No, there is no immediate winner like Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle is in its segment. There is a car for individual personalities. Hyundai Exter will suit feature-hunters, Tata Punch will suit safety-minded buyers (Punch – 5 Star and Tiago NRG 4 Star) and Citroen C3 will suit enthusiastic drivers. Tiago is showing its age already when compared to new-age products including its sibling Punch. Pricing reflects the same thing too. Exter goes till Rs. 10 lakh, while Citroen C3 tops out at Rs. 8.92 lakh and Punch at Rs. 9.52 lakh.