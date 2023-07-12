Exter Could Become Hyundai’s 1st 5 Star NCAP Car In India

With 5-star NCAP-rated Tata Punch as its primary rival, it is imperative for Hyundai Exter to boost its safety credentials

Hyundai recently launched the Exter SUV at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh. It packs in a range of hi-tech features including several best-in-class and first-in-segment offerings. Exter will primarily target Tata Punch, while also competing with the likes of Citroen C3 and Tiago NRG.

While Exter seems to have potential, Tata Punch has the advantage of being a 5-star rated car by Global NCAP. With growing awareness, safety ratings now play a key role in consumer decision making. Hyundai is confident that Exter will emerge as one of the safest cars in India, as per Global NCAP and upcoming Bharat NCAP standards.

Hyundai Exter NCAP ratings expected soon

According to Hyundai India COO Tarun Garg, Exter’s comprehensive range of safety features will enable the SUV to get a good rating in Global NCAP crash tests. Exter is equipped with multiple segment-first safety features such as 6-airbags as standard, hill start assist control (HAC), electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM) and tyre pressure monitoring system. Exter also has a fortified structure, capable of optimizing safety in the event of a crash.

ESC is especially important from the perspective of Global NCAP ratings. As per revised safety standards, ESC is mandated as a standalone option for cars aiming for a 5-star safety rating. Exter fulfils the eligibility criteria, as ESC is being offered with most variants. Even base-spec variant has ESC as an option. Other important safety considerations covered by Global NCAP include side-impact and pedestrian-protection tests. Exter seems to be ready for these as well.

In addition to Global NCAP, Hyundai is also evaluating the possibility of getting Exter tested under upcoming Bharat NCAP. This too is a voluntary crash test rating platform being developed by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH). It is expected to be launched on October 01, 2023. It will be based on the new Global NCAP safety test protocols, applicable from July 2022 to December 2025.

For a car to get a 5-star safety rating, the parameters to be tested under Bharat NCAP include pedestrian protection, ESC, seat-belt reminders and pole side impact. This is as per the draft notification issued for Bharat NCAP.

Exter could be the safest NCAP-rated Hyundai car in India

Looking from Global NCAP’s lens, brands like Volkswagen, Skoda, Mahindra and Tata seem to be better placed in terms of safety. These have multiple cars with 5-star or 4-star safety ratings. In comparison, none of the Hyundai cars tested till date by Global NCAP in India have received high ratings. Even bestsellers like Creta and i20 have received only 3-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests.

Exter could be the start of a new journey, if it can score 4-star or 5-star safety ratings in Global NCAP crash tests. Hyundai can later target similar results with future versions of its existing cars sold in India. While Hyundai seems confident about Exter’s safety, it will be proven only when NCAP results are officially announced.