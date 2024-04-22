Hyundai Ioniq 5 Celebrates Earth Day With Green Credentials

On sale in India, Hyundai Ioniq 5 rivals Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, BMW iX1 and the recently launched BYD Seal

One of the world’s leading electric car manufacturers, Hyundai Motor, is celebrating Earth Day on April 22nd, today. The company has been at the forefront of electric vehicle revolution with multiple offerings across the world. In India, Ioniq 5 is the most celebrated electric vehicle from Hyundai and on this occasion, Hyundai demonstrates its allegiance to eco-friendly practices.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Celebrates Earth Day

Ioniq 5 is among the most popular premium electric vehicles sold in India. Owing to its CKD route striking lower taxes, Ioniq 5 comes with a lower price tag. Something we can’t say about other EVs. Most of the media coverage for Ioniq 5 concentrates on design, retro looks, cool party tricks, range and performance.

However, very few people are aware of the many eco-conscious practices that Hyundai has essayed with Ioniq 5 that went unnoticed among the long list of its brilliant attributes. On Earth Day, let’s recall the eco-friendly materials and nature-inspired colours that Hyundai is offering with Ioniq 5 EV sold in India.

Eco-processed Leather

Leather processing industry uses oils derived from animal products in dyeing processes. Extensive growth in leather industry results in increased demand for animal products raising ethical questions and having deep implications for the environment too. Hence, Hyundai is using dyes plant-derived flax seed oil with Ioniq 5’s interior.

Flowers Turned To Paint

Instead of using chemicals, Hyundai Ioniq 5’s crash pad and door trims are finished with eco paint. These bio paints are extracted from pigments naturally found in flowers. The process of bio paint extraction mostly uses non-hazardous procedures too. For Ioniq 5’s interior, Hyundai uses pigments from rape flowers and corn.

Paperette

Some of the touchpoints on Ioniq 5’s doors are crafted from a unique paperette material. This material is 100% recyclable paperette, sticking to an eco-friendly theme. Made from HDPE (High Density Poly Ethylene), this paperette material has almost the same texture and lightness as traditional paper.

Recycled Bottles Turned To Fabric

One of the most common types of non-recyclable pollutants that are currently plaguing the earth is one-time-use plastic bottles. Hyundai is taking some of these bottles and recycling them into fabrics that go on Ioniq 5’s seatbacks and armrests. Around 32 bottles are recycled per Ioniq 5.

Plant-waste-derived Headliner & Carpet

Once a crop is harvested, agricultural biowaste is often burnt in many parts of the world, rather than recycled. Hyundai is demonstrating the possibilities of recyclable biowaste with Ioniq 5. Car’s headliner and carpet fabrics include bio components extracted from biowastes of sugarcane and corn crops.

Company’s advances to RE100

The company recently revealed its holistic approach towards eco-friendly practices at their manufacturing facility and affirmed its commitment to RE100 (100% Renewable Energy). This way, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) aligned its interests with eco-friendly and sustainable practices.

HMIL has pledged to go carbon neutral shortly and has been working towards it. The company is achieving it through a holistic approach including smart energy management, reducing carbon emissions, water management, harmful substance management and expanding EV lineup.