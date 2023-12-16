Hyundai Kona 4-Star Safety Rating – Real Disappointment, Says Euro NCAP

In an unexpected development, 2nd-gen Kona has finished last among 11 vehicles tested by Euro NCAP in 2023

Euro NCAP has come out with harsh words, after Hyundai Kona scored 4-stars in the latest crash tests. The agency pointed out that Kona was lucky to not have ended with a low 3-star rating. Other cars to miss out on a full 5-star rating are the new Honda ZR-V midsize SUV and VinFast VF8.

Hyundai Kona 4-Star safety rating- What went wrong?

Hyundai Kona first-gen model was tested by Euro NCAP in 2017. At that time, the SUV had received a 5-star rating. The scores were 87% for Adult safety, 85% for Child safety, 62% for Pedestrian safety and 60% for safety assist systems. Second-gen Kona was expected to continue with its 5-star rating. And may even improve upon the individual and overall scores. However, that hasn’t been the case. It’s the reason why Euro NCAP has been critical of 2nd-gen Kona’s safety performance.

Second-gen Kona tested in 2023 by Euro NCAP has received 80% for Adult occupant and 83% for Child occupant. Both these scores are lower in comparison to that of the first-gen model. Pedestrian safety has improved slightly at 64%, but the safety assist score of 60% is the same as earlier. Safety test protocols have been updated since 2017, which means cars need to improve safety standards to get a 5-star rating.

According to Euro NCAP, Kona could not score a 5-star rating primarily due to its low score in safety assist features. The SUV lacked AEB (autonomous emergency braking), which resulted in unsatisfactory performance in safety tests. Issues were noted when approaching a car crossing a junction. Also, there was a “marginal” result related to Kona’s car-head-on AEB performance.

Hyundai Kona 4-Star safety rating – What it means for consumers?

Even with 4-stars, Hyundai Kona does not have any major safety flaws. The only thing is that 2nd-gen Kona was expected to get a 5-star rating, just like the first-gen model. Euro NCAP defines 4-star as overall good performance in crash protection.

In comparison, ANCAP has a more critical view of a 4-star safety rating. ANCAP states that although a 4-star rated car provides adequate safety, it may lack in one or more key assessment areas. Furthermore, a 4-star rated car may have a higher risk of injury to occupants as well as other road users in specific scenarios. Also, such cars may have a reduced ability to avoid a crash.

Euro NCAP has mentioned that the bigger size of 2nd-gen Kona is beneficial to users. However, such benefits won’t count if rivals are getting higher scores in crash tests. Hyundai has a good track record in crash tests, which is why the low score of Kona is being criticized. The only other Hyundai car to not get 5-star safety in Euro NCAP is the Venue compact SUV. Cars that have scored 5-stars in Euro NCAP’s final testing of 2023 include BMW 5 Series, BYD Seal U, BYD Tang, Kia EV9, Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, VW ID.7 and Smart #3.

