Tata Punch 6-Airbags Variant Launch Soon – Spotted During Bharat NCAP Crash Test

With increasing awareness about car safety, Bharat NCAP crash test results will be an important factor in consumer decision making process

Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) takes the baton from Global NCAP that has been instrumental in spreading awareness about car safety. Initiatives like BNCAP are necessary, as India is among the countries with a high number of road accidents and subsequent injuries and fatalities. BNCAP will prompt carmakers to improve safety and offer more features as standard.

Tata Punch 6-airbags as standard

Tata Punch has already been tested once by Global NCAP. Punch is among the safest cars in India with 5-star Adult safety rating and 4-star Child safety rating. The Punch model tested by Global NCAP in 2021 was equipped with 2 airbags.

Even today, the SUV is offered with 2-airbags as standard. Bharat NCAP images reveal Punch with curtain airbags, indicating that this upgrade will soon be available with Punch. Just like GNCAP, Bharat NCAP also tests the base variant of a particular model.

With 6-airbags, Punch could also be targeting its primary rival Hyundai Exter that has 6-airbags as standard. Other standard safety features available with Tata Punch include ABS with EBD, rear parking sensor, central locking with key and brake sway control. Higher-spec variants get safety features like follow-me-home headlamps, anti-glare IRVM, central remote locking with flip key, reverse parking camera, traction pro, rain sensing wipers and tyre pressure monitoring system.

6-airbags are not mandatory

It is to note that 6-airbags have not been made mandatory by the government. There were plans to do so from October 2023. However, the decision was later reversed. The reason provided was that most consumers are now aware about the importance of critical safety features such as 6-airbags. As such, they will naturally prefer cars that offer this feature. It will prompt carmakers to upgrade their safety kit. Due to this reason, there is no real need to make 6-airbags mandatory. Market forces will automatically compel carmakers to offer 6-airbags as standard.

A number of carmakers have shown interest in Bharat NCAP crash tests. In the first batch, cars from Tata, Maruti, Hyundai and Mahindra are being tested. More than three dozen cars are being tested in the first phase of Bharat NCAP. Just like Global NCAP, the Bharat NCAP is also not mandatory. Bharat NCAP is an optional testing procedure, over and above the mandatory safety testing of all cars.

Bharat NCAP crash tests will be conducted by agencies such as the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and Global Automotive Research (GAR). Testing will be based on three primary safety protocols – adult occupant protection (AOP), child occupant protection (COP) and safety assist technologies (SAT). Models tested will be getting points according to the Automotive Indian Standard (AIS). A rating of zero to 5-stars will be provided.