6 Airbags Standard Fitment Across All Hyundai Cars – Grand i10, Aura, Venue

Announced recently, Hyundai has made 6 airbags as standard fitment across its Indian portfolio including affordable lineup like i10 and Aura

The South Korean automotive juggernaut, Hyundai, has made 6 airbags as standard fitment across its Indian portfolio. In a push towards vehicular safety, Hyundai recently announced that it would offer dual front airbags and dual side airbags along with dual curtain airbags across all the vehicles in its portfolio including affordable models like Grand i10 NIOS, Aura and Venue.

6 Airbags Standard Fitment Across All Hyundai Cars

Hyundai has been taking commendable strides with respect to vehicular safety. Recently launched i20 facelift brought along 6 airbags as standard fitment right from the base variant. Not just that, ESC, hill assist, 3-point seatbelts, seatbelt reminders, and vehicle stability management.

The brand’s newest vehicle, Verna, scored 5-star crash rating in Global NCAP’s test protocols. The company promises 5 star crash rating with Exter too, which is yet to be tested by soon-to-be functional Bharat NCAP. Speaking of, Hyundai has revealed that it is volunteering for indigenous Bharat NCAP crash tests too.

Venue recently received 6 airbags as standard too, along with other Hyundai models. Hyundai Venue even packs active safety systems like ADAS suite including forward collision warning, forward collision avoidance, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, lane following assist, driver attention monitoring, high beam assist and more.

Currently, Hyundai Venue is the only sub 4m SUV offering to offer ADAS active safety suite. Hyundai is updating Creta compact SUV as well, which will get ADAS suite like its Kia counterpart, Seltos facelift, did.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS and Aura get 6 airbags too

Lower down the portfolio, Hyundai has Grand i10 NIOS hatchback and Aura sub 4m sedan. Both of these vehicles received a facelift earlier this year. As part of Hyundai’s vehicular safety wave, both i10 Grand NIOS and Aura now get 6 airbags as standard including side and curtain airbags.

Both NIOS and Aura come equipped with a 1.2L Kappa 4-cylinder NA petrol engine that develops 82 bhp of peak power and 114 Nm of torque peak torque. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. There is a CNG bi-fuel option with this powertrain too, offered with both Grand i10 NIOS and Aura.

Hyundai Venue also gets this 1.2 Kappa engine along with a 1.0L GDI 3-cyl turbo petrol engine that develops 118 bhp of peak power and 172 Nm of peak torque. This engine is coupled with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox option. With the Venue, Hyundai offers diesel engine option too, which is a 1.5L unit.

This turbo diesel engine makes 114 bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Diesel variants get a sole 6-speed manual gearbox and lack any sort of automatic transmission options.