Toyota Electric Land Cruiser SE, EPU Electric Pickup, Neo Steer Pedal-less Drive Debuts

As of now, Toyota Electric Land Cruiser SE is in concept phase and is the first monocoque or electric vehicle to bear LC badge

Upcoming Japan Mobility Show is quite a spectacle where many OEMs showcase the coolest tech they’re currently working on. Ahead of the show commencing later this month at Tokyo, there will be sneak peeks. From Toyota, the company has teased two new electric vehicle concepts, featuring many firsts for the brand.

Toyota Electric Land Cruiser Concept

This is the first time Toyota Land Cruiser and electric has been used in a sentence together. For starters, Toyota electric Land Cruiser SE is a concept vehicle that the company is showcasing. Unlike the recently unveiled 2024 Land Cruiser, new Land Cruiser Prado and Land Cruiser 70 Series, Land Cruiser SE is a fully electric monocoque SUV.

Yeah! The first monocoque vehicle with Land Cruiser badge. This is a three-row SUV with comparable size to a Grand Highlander and recently launched Century SUV. Speaking of dimensions, Land Cruiser SE is 5130 mm long, 1981 mm wide and 1701 mm tall. Toyota didn’t reveal finer details about this vehicle, especially regarding powertrains.

That said, it will have a torquey driving experience owing to its electric powertrains. Modern and minimalist front fascia, wide LED DRL signature, connected tail lights, flush door handles, fuss-free detailing in profile, boxy proportions, large wheels, low profile tyres and rearview cameras are notable elements. This seems to be more of an on-road vehicle than what the Land Cruiser badging suggests.

2024 Land Cruiser with ‘Neo Steer’ tech – Look ma, no pedals!

At 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Toyota will showcase its new ‘Neo Steer’ steering yoke that has accelerator and brakes built in. This negates the need for traditional accelerator and brake pedals (considering clutch pedals are closing extinction in USA). Inspiration for this steering yoke is from motorcycle handles.

Toyota has placed accelerator and brake at right side of the steering yoke. This is a perfect solution for people with disabilities, especially for drivers with lower limb impairment. Toyota will showcase this tech on a 2024 Land Crusier.

Toyota EPU electric pickup truck concept

For the first time, Toyota is stepping foot into electric pickup world with EPU concept and it looks close to production and poses a strong proposition for going into production. This is a smaller pickup truck and will primarily rival the likes of Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz in USA. Just like Santa Cruz, Toyota EPU doesn’t have a physically separated load bay.

This suggests that Toyota EPU is not meant for the full range of capabilities of a regular ladder-frame pickup truck. EPU is underpinned by a monocoque chassis and comes with an electric powertrain. On the inside, it boasts a free-standing display, that houses both infotainment and instrumentation related info.