Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo Launched – New Base Turbo Variant

Recently launched Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo variant undercuts previous base S (O) Turbo variant by Rs. 40,000 (ex-sh)

In a bid to capture more of the sub 4m SUV segment, Hyundai has launched a new variant with Venue. Called Executive Turbo variant, it is the cheapest variant in Venue’s lineup with a turbo petrol engine. Not just that, Hyundai has upgraded S (O) Turbo variant with added features to better position it in its segment.

Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo Launched

One of India’s leading automakers, Hyundai, is very active across multiple vehicle segments in Indian market. Within the sub 4m SUV segment, Hyundai has two offerings – Exter and Venue. The larger of the two, Venue, contends with segment leaders like Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza along with Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and the likes.

To better position its product in increasing competition from rivals, Hyundai has launched a new trim with Venue. Called Executive Turbo, it is the most affordable Turbo Petrol variant in Venue’s trim hierarchy. Priced at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-sh), it is offered with a sole manual transmission option and gets exclusive Executive badges on the outside.

Where Turbo Petrol variants are concerned, newly launched Venue Executive Turbo slots below S (O) and undercuts it by Rs. 40,000 (ex-sh). For the money, Venue Executive Turbo gets a lot of standard features. For starters, it gets 6 airbags, 3-point seat belt for all seats as standard, ESC, VSM, Hill Assist, auto headlights, TPMS and other safety features.

Creature comforts include steering mounted controls, cruise control, rear AC vents, rear washer and wiper, 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, TFT MID screen, front armrest, 2-step reclining seats, 60:40 split seats and others. Hyundai is offering 16-inch “styled wheels” on Venue Executive Turbo.

Feature Additions to S (O) trim

Apart from launching Executive Turbo variant, Hyundai has also updated the features list on S(O) Turbo trim level. Revised prices for S (O) Turbo petrol start from Rs. 10.75 lakh (ex-sh) for 6-speed manual variant and Rs. 11.85 lakh (ex-sh) for 7-speed DCT variant. The added features are a sunroof and map lamps for driver and front passenger.

There are no changes in the powertrain department and Hyundai’s 1.0L 3-cylinder Turbo GDI engine generates 120 PS of peak power and 172 Nm of peak torque.

Statement from Hyundai India

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai has always made India ‘Live the SUV Life’. As we move forward on a path towards democratizing SUVs, we are excited to announce the Executive Turbo variant of the Hyundai VENUE.

This variant is poised to offer an optimum combination of thrilling performance & enhanced convenience features for the value conscious new-age buyer. We are confident that addition of the Executive variant of Hyundai VENUE will further fuel India’s love for SUVs.”