Hyundai’s New Electric Pickup Name Patent Leaks – Launch In 2025-26

While Hyundai is yet to make an official statement, a trademark registration reveals the name of the upcoming dual-cab electric UTE

Hyundai is among the carmakers that are busy ramping up their EV portfolio. The company has announced investments worth $85 billion for EVs and plans to achieve global EV sales of 1.6 million units by 2030. Hyundai will be launching multiple new EVs in coming years, one of which will be Ioniq T10 dual-cab UTE.

Hyundai Ioniq T10 trademarked filed

As per a trademark filing in Australia, the new brand name Ioniq T10 has been registered under Class 12. The status of the trademark name is listed as ‘Accepted: Awaiting advertisement’. It reveals that the Ioniq T10 name is almost ready to be used. However, Hyundai is yet to make an official announcement regarding the upcoming dual-cab electric UTE. It will take a couple of years before Ioniq T10 reaches production stage.

Hyundai Ioniq T10 – What to expect?

The number 10 indicates that the upcoming dual-cab UTE will be the top model in Hyundai’s Ioniq electric vehicle line-up. The ‘T’ apparently refers to ‘truck’, which is a commonly used term for a UTE in the United States. Being the top model in Ioniq range, Hyundai Ioniq T10 will be significantly larger than other Ioniq cars.

In Australia, Hyundai currently offers the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6. The company does not have a UTE in its portfolio, neither ICE nor EV models. So, Ioniq T10 will be the first dual-cab electric UTE that Hyundai will launch in the Australian market.

Hyundai has also registered the Ioniq T7 name. It is likely to be a smaller UTE that can work as a replacement to the Santa Cruz in the US. Talking about Ioniq T10, it will compete with other upcoming dual-cab electric UTEs in Australia. UTEs are hugely popular in Australia, but this space is currently dominated by ICE models. Some popular options include Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max and Mazda BT-50.

In terms of size, Hyundai Ioniq T10 is expected to be larger than most of the popular dual-cab UTEs available for sale in Australia. Dimensions of Ioniq T10 are expected to be close to that of a Ford F-150. It will be larger than the Ford Ranger.

Kia to launch a diesel dual-cab UTE

While Hyundai is working on an electric dual-cab UTE, sibling Kia has announced that it is developing a new diesel-powered dual-cab UTE. It could be launched as Tasman, sometime in 2025. Kia’s dual-cab diesel UTE will utilize a different platform in comparison to that of Hyundai Ioniq T10. It will compete with the likes of Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.

At a later stage, Kia Tasman will be equipped with a fully electric powertrain. It will be available in Australia and select emerging markets. In North America, Kia will simply use a rebadged version of the Hyundai Ioniq T10.