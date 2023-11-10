Tata Motors Sales Breakup Oct 2023 – Nexon + Punch Record 32k Sales

Tata Motors was the third best-selling car brand in India in October 2023, posting single digit YoY and MoM growth

Tata Motors recently added four new and updated SUVs to its portfolio in India. September 2023 saw the new Nexon and Nexon.ev while the company introduced updated versions of the Harrier and Safari in October 2023. Tata Motors is also actively testing the Tata Punch EV and Curvv SUV, both of which are slated for launch in India sometime in early 2024.

Tata Nexon heads the list with 23% YoY growth

Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles sales, that also including that of electric vehicles in October 2023, stood at 48,343 units. This was a 6.9 percent YoY growth over 45,220 units sold in October 2022 while MoM sales improved by 7.9 percent from 44,810 units sold in September 2023. The company currently commands a market share of 12.4 percent, down 1.1 percent from 13.5 percent held in October 2022.

Tata Nexon was the best-selling model in the company lineup in October 2023. There were a total of 16,887 units of the Nexon sold last month, up 23 percent over 13,767 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales also grew by 10 percent from 15,325 units sold in September 2023. Tata Nexon also saw the highest sales in the SUV segment, taking the lead ahead of both the Maruti Brezza and Mahindra Scorpio.

At No. 2 was the Tata Punch with 15,317 units sold last month, a growth of 39 percent over 10,982 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales also saw a 17 percent improvement from 13,036 units sold in September 2023. Tata Punch was the 3rd best-selling SUV in the country last month. Tata Altroz sales grew by 25 percent YoY to 5,984 units in October 2023, up from 4,770 units sold in October 2022. It was however, a MoM decline in sales by 10 percent from 6,684 units sold in September 2023.

Tata Tiago Posts lower YoY and MoM sales in October 2023

Lackluster sales were reported for the Tata Tiago, sales of which fell YoY and MoM by 25 percent and 21 percent respectively. Sales in October 2023 stood at 5,356 units, down from 7,187 units sold in October 2022 while there had been 6,789 units sold in September 2023. Tata Motors has recently discontinued the Puncture Repair Kits from models such as the Punch, Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. This was seen as an additional safety net for users but henceforth will have to be purchased as an accessory.

Tata Tigor sales also fell significantly on a YoY basis by 61 percent to 1,563 units last month, down from 4,001 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales however saw a marginal 2 percent growth from 1,534 units sold in September 2023.

Tata Harrier and Safari have seen sales rebound with the facelift models having come in with several feature updates. Drawing design inspiration from the Curvv concept set for launch in 2024 and boasting of a design language that has already been made popular on the Nexon and Nexon EV, the new Harrier and Safari SUVs both reported triple digit MoM growth in October 2023. Harrier sales which had stood at 926 units in September 2023 improved by 105 percent MoM to 1,896 units in October 2023. Safari sales also grew by 160 percent from 516 units sold in September 2023 to 1,340 units in the past month. Tata Harrier and Safari have both scored a 5 Star Rating in Global NCAP in both adult and child occupant protection and have become the safest Made-In-India cars on sale.