India’s First Automatic CNG Vehicles Launched – Tiago i-CNG AMT, Tigor i-CNG AMT

The newly launched Tiago iCNG AMT and Tigor i-CNG AMT are India’s first ever automatic CNG vehicles and claim 28.06 km/kg fuel efficiency

Tata Motors seems to have developed a habit of garnering “1st ever” titles to its name. The company recently showcased Nexon i-CNG at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, which is India’s 1st ever Turbo Petrol CNG vehicle. Now, the company has launched AMT variants of Tiago i-CNG and Tigor i-CNG, making them India’s 1st ever Automatic CNG vehicles.

India’s First Automatic CNG Vehicles Launched

With soaring fuel prices, many car and motorcycle owners are switching over to electric vehicles. But the high input costs, range anxiety and primitive charging infrastructure encourage car buyers to shift to CNG vehicles. With many manufacturers shifting to petrol-only lineups, CNG is unofficially being touted as the new diesel as well.

With low running costs, high efficiency and negligible re-fueling time, CNG emerged as a viable option for many car buyers. Apart from Tata Motors, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota partnership are offering CNG vehicles. However, automatic variants with CNG powertrain is a first for Indian automotive market.

Tiago i-CNG AMT is launched in four variants – XTA, XZA+, XZA+ DT and XZA NRG, for a starting price of Rs. 7.9 lakh for XTA and goes till Rs. 8.9 lakh for XZA+ DT (both prices ex-sh). Where Tigor i-CNG AMT is concerned, it is launched in two variants only – XZA and XZA+. Prices range between Rs. 8.85 lakh and Rs. 9.55 lakh (both prices ex-sh).

Tata Motors is also introducing one new colour shade with Tiago, Tiago NRG and Tigor. Tiago i-CNG AMT gets Tornado Blue, Tiago NRG gets Grassland Beige and there is a new Meteor Bronze shade with Tigor.

Powertrain & Specs

Tata Motors offers praise-worthy dual-cylinder technology with their i-CNG lineup that neatly tucks away in the boot area, beneath a hard covering. This way, there is no fiddling around with your luggage to fit in an area that feels like an afterthought in conventional single-cylinder CNG vehicles.

Where powertrains are concerned, the same 1.2L 3-cylinder NA petrol Revotron engine continues duty with i-CNG variants of Tigor, Tiago and Tiago NRG. It gets features like single ECU, engine start in CNG mode, auto switching and others. Tata Motors claims impressive fuel efficiency figures of 28.06 km/kg.

Words from the manufacturer

Commenting on launch, Mr. Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “CNG, known for its widespread availability and accessibility, has garnered considerable acceptance over the years. Tata Motors has revolutionized the CNG segment with various industry firsts like the twin-cylinder technology, high end feature choices and direct start in CNG.

In the past 24 months we have sold more than 1.3 lakh CNG vehicles. In our effort to further drive volumes and provide our customers with the best, we are now proudly launching the Tiago and the Tigor iCNG in AMT—Introducing India to its 1st AMT CNG Cars.