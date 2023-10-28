Is Tata Nexon Creative Plus The Most VFM? Detailed Walkaround

Tata Nexon Creative Plus sits above Smart and Pure primary trim levels and is just below one below top-spec Fearless trim in hierarchy

With Nexon facelift, Tata Motors has ushered in a new era of sophistication and premiumness within sub 4m SUV segment. With Curvv-inspired design, Nexon facelift is proving to be one of 2023’s hottest launches. But which variant to choose? Which variant offers the most bang for buck? Is it the one under Creative Plus trim? Here’s our take.

Is Tata Nexon Creative Plus The Most VFM?

The ‘nice’ thing about Nexon’s variants is that there are 69 of them (wish we were making this up). However, Nexon facelift has brought along a simplified variant hierarchy. There are 4 primary trim levels – Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless. These trim levels get add-on kits like ‘Plus’ and ‘S’.

In this post, we will take a look at Creative Plus trim that costs Rs. 11.7 lakh (ex-sh). It is one below top-spec Fearless trim and can be had with ‘S’ kit too, adding a voice-assisted electric sunroof and height-adjustable front seatbelts. In a walkaround video by The Car Show YouTube channel, we can see how Creative Plus can be one of the most sensible among other trim levels.

Starting with the front, Tata is giving LED projector headlights, front parking sensors and a front camera for a 360-degree view. The Grey and White dual tone effect on this particular vehicle is rather nice. We can see contrasting white on lower bumper finish and on roof flowing neatly into its spoiler.

Side profile reveals electrically operated and folding ORVMs with turn indicators, door request sensors, roof rails and 16-inch alloy wheels, similar to Fearless trim. At the rear, Creative Plus gets connected LED tail lights, rear camera and parking sensors along with a rear washer and wiper neatly tucked behind the rear spoiler. Front fog lights and rear defoggers are only available with Fearless.

Interior features with Creative Plus trim

On the inside, new 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo has audio controls and cruise controls, automatic climate control with touch and toggle controls, push-button start, auto-dimming IRVM, a 12V socket, Type-A and Type-C USB port, drive mode selector, the new 10.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and more.

The fully digital instrument cluster is not as configurable and smaller than that of Fearless trim. Other features on offer with Creative Plus are auto headlights and auto wipers, Harman branded speakers, rear AC vents, adjustable headrests, 6 airbags, TCS, ABS, EBD and more. We would have wished Tata had offered at least a front armrest with Creative Plus trim.

As per powertrains, Creative (Plus and Plus S included) gets 5 different combos, which is higher than Fearless’ 4. Making Creative trim more versatile with engine options. The 1.2L turbo petrol engine is offered with three gearbox choices – 6MT, 6AMT and 7DCT, whereas 1.5L diesel gets 6MT and 6AMT choices.