Karizma XMR 13,688 Bookings And Counting – Deliveries This Month

Karizma XMR 210 is the most tech-laden and advanced motorcycle that the company ever made and boasts a lot of firsts for Hero

India’s biggest 2W manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has announced that deliveries for its flagship Karizma XMR 210 will commence this month. The new Karizma has garnered quite an interest among motorcycling enthusiasts. Hero MotoCorp has already clocked 13,688 bookings till now. The regular prices for Karizma XMR 210 have been announced already.

Karizma XMR 13,688 Bookings And Counting

The new fully-faired Karizma XMR marks the return of an icon in motorcycling world. Once revered as the do-it-all motorcycle, has been reborn in its 3rd generation avatar as a sporty and performant machine. Enthusiasm among enthusiasts is high and reflects in the 13,688 bookings that Hero MotoCorp has garnered in a month.

Hero MotoCorp had set an introductory price of Rs. 1.73 lakh (ex-sh) and it ended recently. Early adopters who booked their Karizma XMR between August 29th and September 30th got this intro pricing. The booking window is currently closed. Hero will soon announce the new booking window adhering to regular pricing.

After a month of introductory pricing, Hero has now revealed regular pricing for Karizma XMR 210. It costs Rs. 1.8 lakh (ex-sh), which is Rs. 7,000 more than introductory pricing. Karizma XMR 210 motorcycles have been dispatched to dealerships already and deliveries will commence this month. Probably on the first day of Navratri. That’s also when Harley-Davidson X440 will commence deliveries.

Most powerful Karizma ever!

There are numerous attributes in which Karizma XMR 210 shines. It ticks almost all the boxes that matter to buyers in this price segment. Apart from looks, striking colours and appeal, Karizma XMR 210 boasts a lot of technical advantages and boasts one of the most potent powertrains in this price bracket.

Speaking of, Karizma XMR packs a 210cc single-cylinder 4V DOHC liquid-cooled engine generating 25.5 bhp of peak power and 20.4 Nm of torque. 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS, an advanced instrument screen with navigation support and smart LED headlights are notable elements.

There may be a variant in the future with USD front forks named Karizma XMR Pro. Hero is already testing Xtreme 210 and Xpulse 210 with Karizma XMR’s engine.

Words from the manufacturer

Mr. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer (India Business Unit), Hero MotoCorp said, “We are thrilled and humbled by the incredible response to the Hero Karizma XMR. The overwhelming number of bookings speaks volume about the trust and enthusiasm that our customers have shown for the flagship motorcycle.

The Legend is truly back in its modern, contemporary avatar and the customers are loving it. We are committed to delivering an exceptional premium riding experience to every Karizma owner, and are confident of adding cheer to the upcoming festive season.”