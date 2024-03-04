Kawasaki Discounts Up To Rs 60k March 2024 – Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Versys 650, Vulcan S

Bundled under Kawasaki’s Good Times Vouchers, customers can avail of benefits of up to Rs. 60,000 on select bikes’ ex-sh price

Kawasaki India has announced tempting discounts for select motorcycles in its lineup. Team Green is offering lucrative benefits in a bid to attract more buyers towards their esteemed portfolio. With rising competition in the 300cc to 500cc multi-cylinder motorcycle segment, these offers provide the value that customers are looking for.

Kawasaki Announces Benefits Worth Up To Rs. 60K

The 300cc to 500cc motorcycle segment has the most action and along with 650cc segment within the 500cc+ motorcycle umbrella. Kawasaki has five offerings in 300cc to 500cc segment (Ninja 300, Ninja 400, Eliminator 400, Ninja ZX-4R and recently launched Ninja 500) and five offerings in 650cc category (Ninja 650, Versys 650, Vulcan S, Z 650 and Z 650 RS).

Of these ten vehicles, Kawasaki India has hand-picked four motorcycles for the recent discounts on ex-sh prices. These benefits are termed Good Times Voucher Benefit from Kawasaki and goes till a maximum discount of Rs. 60,000. Not all the vehicles get the same discount. Let’s see what’s what.

Kawasaki Ninja 400

Good Times Voucher Benefit – Rs. 40,000

In March 2024, Kawasaki is offering Ninja 400 buyers with a generous Rs. 40,000 worth of Good Time Voucher Benefits, against its ex-sh pricing. Speaking of, Ninja 400 retails at Rs. 5.24 lakh (ex-sh). It packs a 399cc parallel-twin DOHC 4V liquid cooled engine, capable of generating 44.7 bhp at 10,000 RPM and 37 Nm at 8,000 RPM, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Kawasaki Ninja 650

Good Times Voucher Benefit – Rs. 30,000

At Rs. 30,000, the Good Time Voucher Benefits for Ninja 650 is slightly less generous when compared to that of Ninja 400. The voucher can be redeemed against ex-sh price of Ninja 650, which retails for Rs. 7.16 lakh (ex-sh). The 649cc parallel-twin DOHC 4V liquid cooled engine is capable of 67.3 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 64 Nm at 6,700 RPM, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Kawasaki Versys 650

Good Times Voucher Benefit – Rs. 45,000

The ADV version based on Kawasaki’s famed 650cc platform gets a Good Time Voucher of Rs. 45,000, which is more generous than discounts offered on both Ninja offerings. Versys 650 shares its powertrain with Ninja 650, tuned to generate 65.7 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 61 Nm at 7,000 RPM. Ex-sh price for Versys 650 is Rs. 7.77 lakh.

Kawasaki Vulcan S

Good Times Voucher Benefit – Rs. 60,000

The company’s 650cc cruiser, Vulcan S, gets the highest Good Time Voucher Benefits at Rs. 60,000 over its ex-sh price, which is Rs. 7.1 lakh. Vulcan S shares its powertrains with Ninja 650 and Versys 650 as well, but is tuned to make 59.94 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 62.4 Nm at 6,400 RPM.

The Good Time Voucher amount is including GST and the offer is valid between 1st March 2024 and 31st March 2024 for all the vehicles listed above. This offer is valid for limited units only.