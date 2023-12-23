Kia Carnival Facelift Spotted Testing In India For The First Time – Launch Likely

Currently, Kia sells 3rd generation model in India while international markets get facelifted version of 4th generation Carnival

Kia Carnival is one of the most underrated vehicle as it offers a flexibility that very few minivans offer in India. For starters, it is the most affordable minivan in India, costing half the price or sometimes, three times less than its immediate rivals. Kia India is gearing up to launch the latest facelifted 4th gen model in India, as indicated by spy shots.

Kia Carnival Facelift Spotted Testing In India

For starters, Kia has been selling 3rd generation model in India since 2020, despite 4th generation model launching the same year in global markets. Fast forwarding to 2023, Kia showcased Carnival 4th gen model at 2023 Auto Expo with a launch slated in 2024. Going by Kia’s past strategies related to Carnival in India, one would expect pre-facelift 4th gen model.

However, that is not the case (fortunately) as we are getting newer facelifted model. Test mules spotted in India show facelifted 4th gen Carnival model in full camouflage. But no amount of camouflage in this world can hide new Carnival’s imposing presence established by its strong fascia and large LED DRLs.

It is immediately recognisable as the new Carnival and not a pre-facelift model. Thanks to a new fascia with a revised design language that ditches a few oddities seen in pre-facelift model. New design features vertically stacked LED headlights, much larger LED DRL signatures, a larger tiger-nose grill and a new bumper.

At the rear, we can see new LED tail lights that get a connected design. Rear tailgate and bumpers get a redesign to match changes resonating its front fascia. In profile, there are not a lot of changes, except for new alloy wheels. These alloy wheels resemble geometric designs that Kia’s EV models used to get.

Specs, features and powertrains

Which is not a bad thing at all. Kia has strategically designed their minivan to look like an SUV and new facelifted 4th gen model takes that idea to a whole new level with a sharper overall appearance. On the inside, general layout continues, but there are changes. Housing for dual 10.2-inch screens is new with a slight curve.

AC vents are slightly redesigned and climate control panel itself is entirely new. Centre console is vastly similar to 4th Gen model since 2020 along with its steering wheel. Kia India is less likely to offer the new facelifted model with 4-row seating as it did with 3rd Gen model. Instead, typical 3-row seating with two captain chairs in the middle is possible.

Other elements like dual sunroofs, VIP lounge seats for 2nd row in higher trims, powered sliding door as standard and other strengths are likely to be retained. The same 2.2L diesel will probably be on offer in India considering Kia spent a lot of money on that powertrain to port it to BS6 P2 norms and is the only vehicle in India to feature that engine.

