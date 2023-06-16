Kia Sonet Facelift Testing Continues – New Walkaround Video

Other than design changes at the front and rear, Kia Sonet facelift is not likely to feature any mechanical upgrades

Kia made it big in India with its maiden product, Seltos. That said, Sonet made the brand more accessible to a wider audience given its sub 4m size, price and tax bracket. Since its launch in 2020, Kia Sonet is still in its first generation, without a facelift. Kia is set to give it a midlife facelift that could launch around the festive season.

Test mule spy shots have surfaced from time to time from home turf South Korea. Recent sightings reveal more design details and lend a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming SUV. Kia has camouflaged its test mules quite extensively. But here is what we deduced.

Kia Sonet Facelift Testing Continues

For starters, this is only a mid-life facelift and not a generational upgrade. So, there will be changes in the front and rear. While the side profile will be similar to the current model. This holds true when the current model is compared to recent test mule. Doors, windows and everything in the side profile are similar to the current model.

Except for the wheels, though. These are new and likely to be 16” in size. They get a dual-tone effect pattern which is interesting to look at. Roof rails are similar to the current model too. At the front and rear, Kia has implemented heavy cladding that leaves no room for peeping eyes.

But peeped enough to see that there is an all-new face. Headlights are more pronounced and they’re still in the same spot as the current model. There is a boomerang shaped silver element on the front bumper that connects the headlight and fog light at both ends. These remind me of Kia Sportage’s LED DRLs.

Unlike on Sportage, these aren’t lit. A larger grille and a slightly redesigned bumper hides beneath this camouflage. At the rear, there is a new tail light that bears semblance with India-spec Kia Seltos facelift that is due to launch soon. There will be a connecting design LED tail light element as well.

Similar mechanicals and enhanced features?

We can see front parking sensors, which current Sonet already has. On the inside, Sonet is already a feature-loaded vehicle. These include ventilated seats, a sunroof, climate control, rear AC vents, wireless charging, a 10” infotainment screen, and a lot more. We would reckon addition of a digital instrument screen, similar to Exter’s, and not a lot more.

Mechanically, Kia Sonet facelift will get the same 1.2L NA petrol (82 bhp, 115 Nm, 5MT), 1.0L turbo petrol (118 bhp, 172 Nm, 6iMT, 7DCT) and the 1.5L diesel (114 bhp, 250 Nm, 6iMT, 6TC). With the new update, all the powertrains will remain as is, in the state of tune even. Kia Sonet facelift test mules have not appeared in India yet.

But we would say that Kia might launch it around the all-important festive season. A small hike in price will be associated with it as well. Right now, Kia Sonet costs between Rs. 7.79 to Rs. 14.89 lakh, ex-sh.