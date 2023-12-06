Kia Sonet Facelift Teaser Confirms ADAS Tech – Gets Seltos’ Instrument Cluster

The new Kia Sonet faceift teaser confirms the presence of ADAS tech along with Seltos’ fully digital instrument cluster as well

The sub 4m SUV segment is dominated by Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Hyundai Venue makes quite a splash too. But Kia India is set to make a bigger splash with its upcoming Sonet facelift. In a recent teaser video, the company has confirmed ADAS tech with Sonet too. Let’s take a look.

Kia Sonet Facelift Teaser Confirms ADAS Tech

It was Hyundai Venue that got ADAS suite for the first time in sub 4m SUV segment. Now, its Kia counterpart, Sonet, is set to introduce similar active safety features with the upcoming facelifted model. Along with that, the company has also revealed few key design changes expected with facelift too.

For starters, wild design has been Sonet’s key strengths and the new facelifted model takes that notion a notch above. We are already smitten by Sonet’s design and the changes with facelift are in the right direction. The new fascia gets larger LED DRL signatures, redesigned grill and front bumper along with addition of LED fog lights that look sleek and soothing.

Headlight is still a triple pod reflector setup that seems to have the same internals as current model. Overall fascia is now bolder. New Kia Sonet facelift teaser shows rear tail lights too. There is a connecting LED bar for tail lights and a revised LED signature. Rear indicators seems to be LED this time around, similar to those of Seltos’. Sequential or not, is not yet confirmed.

On the inside, we can see the same infotainment setup as current model. But instrument screen is now fully digital. In fact, this new instrument screen looks identical to that of Seltos’. It has two digital circular dials for speedo and tacho and a dedicated space in the middle to show various functions including ADAS-related details.

Sonet gets ADAS Suite

Speaking of ADAS, Kia Sonet facelift became second vehicle in sub 4m SUV space to get this active safety tech, after Hyundai Venue. Where ADAS features are concerned, Kia has not yet revealed whether it gets the same suite of 17 features seen with its bigger brother Seltos or suite of 8 ADAS features that we saw with Hyundai Venue’s system.

We would lean on the latter, owing to price bracket and segment positioning. In the teaser, Kia demonstrated Forward Collision Warning and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist that works with cars, pedestrians and cyclists. Other ADAS features from Venue include Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Following Assist, High Beam Assist and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert.

Where powertrains are concerned, Kia is likely to continue the same engine and gearbox offerings as before. These are 1.2L 4-cyl Kappa NA petrol (82 bhp, 115 Nm, 5MT), a 1.0L 3-cyl GDI turbo petrol (118 bhp, 172 Nm, 6iMT, 7DCT) and a 1.5L 4-cyl turbo diesel (114 bhp, 250 Nm, 6iMT, 6TC).

Kia Sonet facelift is slated to debut on December 14th at 12 Noon. While launch might happen in early 2024. It rivals Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and its Hyundai counterpart, Venue.